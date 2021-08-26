 Thursday, August 26, 2021 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Nightfall Moves Across The Street To Miller Park Due To COVID Concerns

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Friday night’s free Nightfall concert will be moved across the street to Miller Park instead of the Miller Plaza stage in order to provide more room for social distancing while viewing the performance, according to Chattanooga Presents, Nightfall’s producing company.

 

The decision to move the music to the Miller Park stage "is a temporary precautionary measure due to COVID concerns," it was stated.

 

Tables and chairs, as well as painted circles on the lawn, will indicate appropriate social distancing for attendees who come to watch Austin, Tex., headliner Bonnie Bishop and local opening artist Brandy Robinson, performing at 8 and 7 p.m., respectively. 

 

This family-friendly event will also feature over 30 local artisan vendors surrounding the park in Market Street and M.L.King Boulevard, and food trucks will remain on Georgia Avenue. Corvettes from the Chattanooga Corvette Club will be on display in the 800 block of Market Street. 

 

Motorcycle parking is offered free of charge in M.L.King between Market and Broad Street.

 

Bonnie Bishop is a country rock singer songwriter from the city of Austin, Texas. After accidentally writing her first song during her senior year, Bishop fell in love with songwriting and began playing original music everywhere she could. Bonnie made the move to Music City in 2008, and after just a few years her songwriting dream became a reality when her idol Bonnie Rait recorded the song she wrote called, “Not Cause I Wanted to,” which won a Grammy in 2013. Since then, Bonnie has kept busy touring around the world, making music, and working by volunteering with Songwriting With Soldiers.  Bonnie Bishop will be performing live at Miller Plaza this Friday at 8:00 p.m. 

 

Opening for this Friday’s event is Brandy Robinson.Brandy Robinson creates an original style that is all her own with irresistible melodies, funky guitar riffs, and powerful, soulful vocals. Brandy is originally from Knoxville, TN but has found her home in the greater Chattanooga area. She has made appearances at Bonnaroo Music Festival and House of Blues and is emerging as a powerhouse local talent! Brandy Robinson set at Miller Plaza will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Immediately following Nightfall this year, the Lookout Wild Film Festival will be showing an hour of free short adventure films in Miller Park from 9:45-10:45 p.m. 

Officials said, “We have taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our artists, and employees. You must follow all posted instructions while attending Nightfall. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated guests, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By attending Nightfall, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”


Sewanee Is Requiring All Its Students, Faculty And Staff To Get Vaccinated

Nightfall Moves Across The Street To Miller Park Due To COVID Concerns

Tennessee National Guard Supporting 13 Hospitals Combat COVID-19


