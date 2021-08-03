 Tuesday, August 3, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Mayor Kelly Unveils 42.6% Truck Driver Pay Hikes To Fill 32 Empty Positions And Restore Recycling Services

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Mayor Tim Kelly on Tuesday announced a plan to resume recycling services in the next 60 days, unveiling a pay hike for drivers in the upcoming budget that will be retroactive for both new and existing drivers. 

The temporary service interruption was announced on July 29 after he said the number of empty CDL driver positions spiked to 32, and several concurrent absences created an untenable situation in which the city no longer had enough drivers to collect garbage, brush and recycling.

The city is required by law to collect garbage, and brush presents a fire hazard, it was stated.

To attract and retain enough drivers to reverse the suspension, Mayor Kelly has ordered a sharp increase in starting pay for CDL drivers in the upcoming budget to $45,000 annually, representing a 42.6 percent rise from the current starting pay of $31,548 -  not including city benefits.

“Pay for city workers has long lagged the private sector, leading to staff shortages and an inability to hire qualified workers. Our upcoming budget will begin to resolve these disparities in order to ensure the level of service our residents deserve and expect,” said Mayor Kelly. “It’s not just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing as well.”

By increasing pay to a competitive level, combined with the strong benefits already offered to city workers, Mayor Kelly said he believes that Chattanooga residents stand to receive a much higher level of service in the future. Unlike long-haul CDL drivers in the private sector, where drivers are home sporadically or once per week, city CDL drivers can be home every night, and the city also offers access to a pension and a generous health care plan, including a pharmacy and wellness center for city employees, he said.

The new budget, which includes the pay increase for CDL drivers as well as for many other essential workers and first-responders, will be presented to City Council next Tuesday, and is tentatively planned for a final reading on Sept. 14. 

The pay disparities addressed by the budget would otherwise threaten to interrupt additional city services if not resolved, such as fire station brownouts, longer service times for police response, and a reduction in garbage pickup or brush collection. Passing the budget requires action by City Council.

If the budget is passed, any drivers hired in the interim before Sept. 14 will have their salaries increased retroactively to the date of hire, and the increase will also be retroactive to July 1 for all existing drivers. 

“We are making these pay increases retroactive in order to begin to get driver applicants into our hiring pipeline as soon as possible, preparing to hit the ground running once the budget is passed and ensuring the shortest-possible suspension of this important city service,” said Chief of Staff Brent Goldberg. “To protect these essential services, we must offer essential pay to our essential workers.”

And between now and the restoration of recycling service, any resident who wishes to continue curbside recycling services may purchase services from private providers like Scenic City Recycling, and will be able to use their city recycling carts for that purpose until service is resumed. Alternately, residents may continue to make use of any of the five recycling centers operated by the city. 

The Kelly administration is also using this time to seek public input to gauge interest in bolstering Chattanooga’s sustainability and waste management services, in order to not only provide a minimum level of service, but to offer the caliber of services that residents expect and deserve. Those community engagement opportunities will be announced in coming weeks. 


August 3, 2021

August 3, 2021

August 2, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Says Neighbor Aims Fireworks Toward Him; Woman Just Wanted To Go To Taco Bell, Not To See Another Man

A man on Koblentz Circle told police he had video evidence of his neighbor's fireworks being discharged towards his residence. The neighbor claimed it was an accident and agreed to cease her fireworks, at least for the evening. The man said did not observe any damage to his property. * * * A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Loss prevention associates ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN 7919 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF DRUGS FOR RESALE UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY --- BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES 1092 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age ... (click for more)

Big Dogs At The City Get Most Of The Salary Money

The current crisis concerning recycling is nothing more than too much pork in the high end paychecks. The top 31 combined salaries in the city of Chattanooga amounts to $3,750,000 per year. That's right folks, millions. The average pay for these people is $121,000 coming from our hard-earned tax dollars. The average income of the citizens of Chattanooga is $26,200 per year based ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Liberty Above Mandates

It is no secret I’ve been on the COVID vaccine bandwagon since the very get-go. Due to my compromised immune system and my age (72) I am one of those at-risk people and I got my first shot the first minute I could; around Valentine’s Day. Since then, I’ve used my opinion pulpit to push the vaccine as hard as possible because I am totally convinced it saves lives. Therefore, this ... (click for more)

Football Mocs Start Camp Wednesday

The day is finally almost here. A large number of the Chattanooga Mocs football team has been in summer school working on strength and conditioning along with skills work. The remainder of the squad comes to campus Tuesday with fall camps starting Wednesday morning. “Really proud of the work our guys did throughout the summer,” Coach Rusty Wright shared. “Our bodies were noticeably ... (click for more)

Moc Golfers Named GCAA All-American Scholars

Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Golf Coach Mark Guhne takes great pride in his squad’s work on the course and in the classroom. Excellence in both is a focus. The latter is where this is focused with the latest Golf Coaches Association of America awards for both team and individually. Individually, the duo of Leon Bader and A.J. Lintunen repeated as GCAA All-American Scholars presented ... (click for more)


