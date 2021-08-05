Body Found In Field On Farm At Charleston, Tn.

A body has been found in a field on a farm at Charleston, Tn.

At approximately 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, the Bradley County 911 Center received a call regarding the discovery of a body found near the 2000 block of Lower River Road in Charleston.

The investigation is in the early stages; however, the discovered remains appear to be that of a decomposed human body.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit was on the scene and will be working with the Bradley County Medical Examiner along with the 10th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office to identify the remains.