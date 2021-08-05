Georgia Has 35 More Coronavirus Deaths; 3,861 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,797.There are 3,861 new cases, as that total reaches 949,716 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 67,667, which is an increase of 179 from Wednesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 6,141 cases, up 12; 70 deaths; 272 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,323 cases; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,289 cases, up 3; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizationsWalker County: 7,022 cases, up 12; 83 deaths; 299 hospitalizations, up 1Whitfield County: 15,391 cases, up 36; 235 deaths; 806 hospitalizations, up 1

Lifelong Lookout Mountain, Tn., resident Carrington Montague has wondered for years who was buried in the multiple unmarked graves near the Lookout Mountain Post Office. He has now gone the ... (click for more)

Coty Wamp, who has worked both as a prosecutor and defense attorney, said she has decided to run for district attorney. The incumbent, Neal Pinkston, is expected to run again. Ms. Wamp ... (click for more)