Georgia Has 35 More Coronavirus Deaths; 3,861 New Cases
Thursday, August 5, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 18,797.
There are 3,861 new cases, as that total reaches 949,716 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 67,667, which is an increase of 179 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 6,141 cases, up 12; 70 deaths; 272 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,323 cases; 67 deaths; 192 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,289 cases, up 3; 13 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 7,022 cases, up 12; 83 deaths; 299 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 15,391 cases, up 36; 235 deaths; 806 hospitalizations, up 1