Wrecker Board Trying To Work Out Better Process For Owners Of Towed Vehicles To Find Their Cars

Discussion at the last Wrecker Board meeting brought owners of several wrecker companies to a meeting Thursday morning. The city is attempting to streamline the process and make it easier for people trying to find their vehicles and retrieve them after they have been towed.

Currently the city has about 30 towing business participating in the city’s rotation list. Each of them has their own storage lots. When a car is towed, it is often daunting for an owner to track down his or her car and get it back.

And about 25 percent of the buildings and lots are in locations or in a condition that warrants being classified as worrisome, said Board Chairman Bill Glascock, who is heading the study. The wrecker board’s goal is to make the process better, not to take money away from the wrecker companies, he said.All major cities in Tennessee have fewer storage lots or just one, said Officer John Collins.Owners of the towing businesses at the meeting cited their large costs to operate, including the high costs of the tow trucks, equipment and insurance. And 20-30 percent of their business comes from storage, the board was told. They also make money from second tows, such as moving a vehicle from their lot to a body shop. If those sources of revenue are taken away, smaller companies will leave their districts and operate strictly in Hamilton County, the board was told.Tow truck owners want to be part of the conversation for making it easier for people to get their cars. The owners were urged to participate and will be contacted by Mr. Glascock. A compromise will be sought that can make it better for all, he said.