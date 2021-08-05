 Thursday, August 5, 2021 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Wrecker Board Trying To Work Out Better Process For Owners Of Towed Vehicles To Find Their Cars

Thursday, August 5, 2021 - by Gail Perry

Discussion at the last Wrecker Board meeting brought owners of several wrecker companies to a meeting Thursday morning. The city is attempting to streamline the process  and make it easier for people trying to find their vehicles and retrieve them after they have been towed.

Currently the city has about 30 towing business participating in the city’s rotation list. Each of them has their own storage lots. When a car is towed, it is often daunting for an owner to track down his or her car and get it back.

And about 25 percent of the buildings and lots are in locations or in a condition that warrants being classified as worrisome, said Board Chairman Bill Glascock, who is heading the study. The wrecker board’s goal is to make the process better, not to take money away from the wrecker companies, he said.  

All major cities in Tennessee have fewer storage lots or just one, said Officer John Collins. 

Owners of the towing businesses at the meeting cited their large costs to operate, including the high costs of the tow trucks, equipment and insurance. And 20-30 percent of their business comes from storage, the board was told. They also make money from  second tows, such as moving a vehicle from their lot to a body shop. If those sources of revenue are taken away, smaller companies will leave their districts and operate strictly in Hamilton County, the board was told. 

Tow truck owners want to be part of the conversation for making it easier for people to get their cars. The owners were urged to participate and will be contacted by Mr. Glascock. A compromise will be sought that can  make it better for all, he said. 


August 5, 2021

Who Was Buried Near The Lookout Mountain, Tn. Post Office? Carrington Montague Aims To Find Out

Lifelong Lookout Mountain, Tn., resident Carrington Montague has wondered for years who was buried in the multiple unmarked graves near the Lookout Mountain Post Office. He has now gone the next step to find out. Mr. Montague said he has contracted with Vanderbilt University for a survey of the burial ground. It is set to take place next week. He said, "Unless we have rain, ... (click for more)

One Of Broad Street's Last Large Undeveloped Sites Sells For $4,550,000; New Car Wash Also Acquired

One of the largest remaining undeveloped tracts along South Broad Street has sold for $4,550,000. It is at 3008 Broad St., which is just north of Wendy's. A homeless camp was recently removed from the level site. The sale was from attorneys Marvin and Ronnie Berke to Chattanooga to Hutton Chattanooga Broad Llc. The same purchasers also bought a fairly new car wash at ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Have No Responsibility For My Fellow Americans Any More

Re: Roy Exum: Vaccine & Masks Full disclosure: Roy’s mother, Helen Exum, and my mother, Beckie McCallie, were best friends. Since I’m some years older than Roy, when Mrs. Exum and my mother visited at my home, I “babysat” Roy. Yes, Roy and I played games together. And now, he is the famous journalist. And though we hold some differences on politics, we remain friends. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: When Did ‘Duty’ Fade?

I get a huge kick when others share their opinions with me and, as you can see in a letter to me that shares these ‘opinion’ notes today, Franklin McCallie is very special. He shares my urgent plea that we all get vaccinated, and mirrors my wince when people take advantage of “my rights.” As I read his letter and, yes, I share many more values with my liberal friend than he would ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: The UT Quarterback Battle

Separating Tennessee’s four quarterbacks went smoothly on Tuesday. The occasion was the football team’s media day. Harrison Bailey, Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Brian Maurer each settled into a chair and were given 20 minutes to show off their skill set and decision-making abilities in fielding questions. They were placed far enough apart to be totally on their own in managing ... (click for more)

Mocs Open Camp At Scrappy Moore Field

It’s football time in Chattanooga. The Southern Conference favorites took to Scrappy Moore Field with energy and purpose. Perfect weather was interrupted by a rain shower late in the morning before wrapping up in sunshine again. First day of camp…no pads…deciphering much about the team at this point is difficult at best. But the full squad is together again and ready to work ... (click for more)


