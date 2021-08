Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABELARDO, FILEMAN

3116 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

ANDERS, MARGARET NAOMI

415CHAPMAN ST ATHENS, 373033828

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSE REPORTS

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ASSAULT

---

BEARDEN, JEFFREY WAYNE

218 ANDREWS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELL, COURVOISER TYRONE

324 CARRIAGE PARC DR Chattanooga, 36421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

---

BLANSIT, REECE MONROE

1633 ROBERSON RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BOWMAN, DUSHAUN D

4902 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

BROWN, KAYLEE ELIZABETH ANN

219 THOMAS STEET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

ARSON

SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE

---

BROWNFIELD, STEVEN DERRICK

185 AZALEA AVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CARTER, MITCHELL WAYNE

845 SWANSON ROAD RINGGOLD, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CASEY, RIKITA

13791 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Humane Society

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEAR---CHUBB, JASON L211 HAMBURG RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULT---COLLINS, JAMES ERIC5312 OAKDALE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CONFER, SHAWN MICHAEL2603 FOREST ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---CRAWLEY, ROY EDWARD2104 SENTRY AVE. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CRIST, MITCHELL SCOTTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---DODD, ZACHERY TYLER510 KNOLLWOODS RD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---DUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE2218 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---EVERETT, MATTHEW CODY8926 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---GARTH, TOMMIE LEE614 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HARMON, DILLION D1200 MCCORD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED---HARRELL, MARKO45 SCRUGGS ST, APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HART, SHAMIEKA ANQUANETTE1405 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HICKEY, ASHLEY N694 BELMONT FARMS RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HICKMAN JR, RODDY E10105 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---HOUSTON, HORATIO1304 SOUTH WATKINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---JACKSON, FRED THOMAS318 MCSEARS DR LA FAYETTE, 307286049Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JARRELL, BREANNA LYNN7101 ELMBROOK LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY---JOHNSON, LATEEFAH NASHEED803 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VOP ( COERCION OF WITNESS)---LANIER, WELDON J4026 SPRING PLACE RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LUSTER, CLIFFORD JAMESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MARSH, SAMUEL LEBRON1204 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MATTHEWS, TARA MICHELLE1702 E RIDGE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCMILLION, LAUREN ASHLEY1920 CHESTNUT STREET APT. 401 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKIDNAPPING---RINGER, CORNELIUS LAMONT2611 REECE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC AGG. ASSAULT)---RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAMHOMELESS CHATT, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYRESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY---ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE6 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMS, COURTNEY LAMOUT7905 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/---SMITH, BRIAN KEITH2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, CHESTER LEE900 MTN CREEK RD APT A3 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, TOBY DEWAYNE9935 EAST BRAINERD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---SNEED, HEATHER NICOLE8857 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SWAFFORD, JEREMIAH KEITH1380 BLUFF VIEW DR DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL LITTERINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---VANHORN, KIMBERLY ANN7010 MOREVIEW ROAD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VASQUEZ, MARY ELIZABETH1810 SOUTH GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---VICENTE-VICENTE, GOVANI301 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency:DISORDERLY CONDUCT---WRIGHT, DESTINY CANAAN61 NORTH STEELE ST LA FAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCT