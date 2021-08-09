City Judge Russell Bean Will Not Seek Re-Election

City Judge Russell Bean announced on Monday that he will not be seeking re-election as judge of

the Chattanooga City Court, Division II, at the end of his term in 2022.



He said, "I want to thank former Mayor Jon Kinsey for having confidence in me and appointing me as judge in 2000.



"I am also grateful to the citizens of Chattanooga for re-electing me through the years and allowing me to serve as your judge. It has been an honor.



"I have tried to be fair and respectful to all who have come before me.



"I have had the best staff ever. We have made a difference.



"I want to thank Judge Paty and her staff, the City Court Clerk's Office; Judge Walter Williams and all who have helped me along the way.



"Thanks to the Mayors and Council Persons who have been so supportive.



"My heart has been with City Court and I will miss it but it is time for another chapter in my life.



"It was the best of times.



"God Bless All."

Judge Sherry Paty serves in Division 1.

Some City Council members have talked of possible reductions at City Court due to a lighter caseload, but no action has been taken.