City Judge Russell Bean Will Not Seek Re-Election

Monday, August 9, 2021
City Judge Russell Bean
City Judge Russell Bean

City Judge Russell Bean announced on Monday that he will not be seeking re-election as judge of
the Chattanooga City Court, Division II, at the end of his term in 2022.

He said, "I want to thank former Mayor Jon Kinsey for having confidence in me and appointing me as judge in 2000.

"I am also grateful to the citizens of Chattanooga for re-electing me through the years and allowing me to serve as your judge.  It has been an honor.

"I have tried to be fair and respectful to all who have come before me.

"I have had the best staff ever.  We have made a difference.

"I want to thank Judge Paty and her staff, the City Court Clerk's Office; Judge Walter Williams and all who have helped me along the way.

"Thanks to the Mayors and Council Persons who have been so supportive.

"My heart has been with City Court and I will miss it but it is time for another chapter in my life.

"It was the best of times.

"God Bless All."

Judge Sherry Paty serves in Division 1.

Some City Council members have talked of possible reductions at City Court due to a lighter caseload, but no action has been taken.



Landmark Nikki's Restaurant To Be Razed; Replaced By 25 Small Condos

Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 40 In ICU And 146 New Cases

Georgia Has Over 10,000 New COVID Cases, Whitfield County Has Another Death


Landmark Nikki's Restaurant To Be Razed; Replaced By 25 Small Condos

The landmark Nikki's Drive Inn on Cherokee Boulevard in North Chattanooga will be razed soon to make way for a new condo complex, officials of Fletcher Bright Company said. Cardon Smith, vice president, said the compact development will include 25 condos. They will be one bedroom and one bath and have 528 square feet each. Mr. Smith said a number of people have asked for items ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths, 40 In ICU And 146 New Cases

Hamilton County had 146 new coronavirus cases reported on Monday, bringing the total to 48,824. There have been two more deaths from the virus, and the total is at 522 in the county. It is reported they were both women, one black and the other race unknown, and one was age 61-70 and the other was age 71-80. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton ... (click for more)

DA Dust Up

The liberal ink flows like a perennial river on DA Neal Pinkston. The Times Free Press continues to reprint and reprint and reprint the same facts straying from journalism to seeking a political outcome or ruination of the person they are writing about. One story, maybe two at best, with the same facts would pass as journalism, but the never-ending reprints with the same ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Here’s To The Angels

In the last three weeks, as the Delta variant of the complex COVID puzzle strengthens its grip, I have read reams of stories about today’s bully, this highly contagious disease that has descended upon us when we are worn out after 18 months of pandemic war. Oddly, I’ve read from experts, pseudo-experts of Facebook and Twitter who I am convinced have no validity, and a healthy mix ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Offense Will Hopefully Validate Down-To-Earth Heupel

Josh Heupel has introduced himself as a more down-to-earth version of Tennessee head football coach. He’s less haughty and more secure than his immediate predecessors. He hasn’t distinguished himself so far with any personal attributes. He’s apparently leaving that to his offense. Under Heupel’s three-year watch, Central Florida ranked in the top 10 in points per game ... (click for more)

Caesar Martinez A Superhero For Talon GC

“DC vs Marvel” is this generation’s version of “Sony vs Nintendo”, a perhaps pointless debate that has probably ruined countless friendships and taken unknown numbers of precious hours away from people’s time. Each side has swaths of supporters, equipped with knowledge of the subject and ready to defend their viewpoint to the bitter end (an end no person can see). Caesar “CEEZ” ... (click for more)


