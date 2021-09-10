East Ridge Making Plans For Centennial, National Night Out

The city of East Ridge is making plans for two large events. The celebration of the city’s centennial will take place on Sept. 25 at Camp Jordan. Council member Andrea Witt is looking for volunteers. She can be contacted by going to the town’s Facebook page or directly to her email account to apply. The council also approved a special events beer permit for Chris Snell Grove representing the Knights of Columbus, a non-profit organization which will be in charge of selling beer from various breweries that day.Police Chief Stan Allen told the council that the police department will host National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct.5. This event is intended to get people out of their houses and to interact with the fire and police departments. It will be held on property behind city hall from 6-8 p.m. Chief Allen said there will be a lot of activity for the residents with the city’s animal services department, a petting zoo, face and pumpkin painting and some games. Hamburgers and hotdogs will also be available from the Optimist Club.The police department is also accepting applications for the next Citizens’ Police Academy. Applications are available on the city’s website. Chief Allen said it is a 10-week program that will take place in the evenings. It gives citizens the opportunity to learn why and what the police department does. Applications are also being taken for two full time police officers, he said.The council gave approval to purchase a new K-9 officer. Axel, the dog that is currently working with the police, is over seven years old and close to being retired. Chief Allen would like to have a new dog ready and in place at that time. The total cost for the new dog including certification in narcotics and patrol, training for the handler/dog team, and shipping from Germany is $15,000 that will be paid from the city’s drug fund.A resolution was also passed authorizing the city to participate in the Public Entity Partners Driver Safety Grant Program. This grant for several thousand dollars will be used to buy back-up cameras for city vehicles and for safety training for employees. It will require that the city match the amount of the grant.City Manager Chris Dorsey gave updates to activity taking place in the city. He said final numbers from the latest census show that the population in East Ridge is now 22,167. That is up from 20,979 in 2010.More road work will be done starting Sunday night when TDOT will be working on the north side of Ringgold Road at Spring Creek, McBrien Road and Belvoir Avenue. The schedule will be milling the roads on Sunday night and Monday and paving will be done on Tuesday. Street lights will be timed at the intersections during the work, he said. Hilton Drive and McDonald Road will be paved on Sept. 21.Work is taking place for the new splash pad that is being installed near city hall. Some equipment has been delivered and some has been back-ordered, but is expected to be sent soon. There is already work being done for the electrical hook-ups and that will be followed by pouring concrete.Mayor Brian Williams recognized two employees, Chris Peters and Kenneth Rawlings, for their milestone anniversary of working for the city for 10 years.