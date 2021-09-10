 Friday, September 10, 2021 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


East Ridge Making Plans For Centennial, National Night Out

Friday, September 10, 2021 - by Gail Perry

The city of East Ridge is making plans for two large events. The celebration of the city’s centennial will take place on Sept. 25 at Camp Jordan. Council member Andrea Witt is looking for volunteers. She can be contacted by going to the town’s Facebook page or directly to her email account to apply. The council also approved a special events beer permit for Chris Snell Grove representing the Knights of Columbus, a non-profit organization which will be in charge of selling beer from various breweries that day. 

Police Chief Stan Allen told the council that the police department will host National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct.
5. This event is intended to get people out of their houses and to interact with the fire and police departments. It will be held on property behind city hall from 6-8 p.m. Chief Allen said there will be a lot of activity for the residents with the city’s animal services department, a petting zoo, face and pumpkin painting and some games. Hamburgers and hotdogs will also be available from the Optimist Club.

The police department is also accepting applications for the next Citizens’ Police Academy. Applications are available on the city’s website.  Chief Allen said it is a 10-week program that will take place in the evenings. It gives citizens the opportunity to learn why and what the police department does. Applications are also being taken for two full time police officers, he said. 

The council gave approval to purchase a new K-9 officer. Axel, the dog that is currently working with the police, is over seven years old and close to being retired. Chief Allen would like to have a new dog ready and in place at that time. The total cost for the new dog including certification in narcotics and patrol, training for the handler/dog team, and shipping from Germany is $15,000 that will be paid from the city’s drug fund. 

A resolution was also passed authorizing the city to participate in the Public Entity Partners Driver Safety Grant Program. This grant for several thousand dollars will be used to buy back-up cameras for city vehicles and for safety training for employees. It will require that the city match the amount of the grant. 

City Manager Chris Dorsey gave updates to activity taking place in the city. He said final numbers from the latest census show that the population in East Ridge is now 22,167. That is up from 20,979 in 2010. 

More road work will be done starting Sunday night when TDOT will be working on the north side of Ringgold Road at Spring Creek, McBrien Road and Belvoir Avenue. The schedule will be milling the roads on Sunday night and Monday and paving will be done on Tuesday. Street lights will be timed at the intersections during the work, he said. Hilton Drive and McDonald Road will be paved on Sept. 21. 

Work is taking place for the new splash pad that is being installed near city hall. Some equipment has been delivered and some has been back-ordered, but is expected to be sent soon. There is already work being done for the electrical hook-ups and that will be followed by pouring concrete. 

Mayor Brian Williams recognized two employees, Chris Peters and Kenneth Rawlings, for their milestone anniversary of working for the city for 10 years. 




September 10, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

September 10, 2021

Goode Pleads Guilty To Murder, Gets Life

September 10, 2021

Armed Student Arrested For Domestic Assault At Central High School


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Sean Eugene Goode, 32, formerly of 2783 Deep Springs Road, on Friday entered a guilty plea to murder before Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks and per a negotiated plea agreement received a sentence ... (click for more)

A student was arrested Friday afternoon at Central High School. Just before school was released, the school resource officer assigned to Central High School made an arrest of a juvenile ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: FINANCE a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as "the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Operations Budget", providing revenue for the ... (click for more)

Goode Pleads Guilty To Murder, Gets Life

Sean Eugene Goode, 32, formerly of 2783 Deep Springs Road, on Friday entered a guilty plea to murder before Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks and per a negotiated plea agreement received a sentence of life in prison. Goode was represented by Amanda McCoy of the Public Defender's Office. District Attorney Bert Poston handled the plea for the State. On the morning of Nov. 11, 2020, ... (click for more)

Opinion

There Should Be Equitable Distribution Of COVID Rescue Plan Funds

To the City Council and County Commission: The Chattanooga Branch of the NAACP request equitable treatment of citizens in the allocation of funds received by the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, Tennessee. Chattanooga received approximately $40 million and Hamilton County $71 million of ARP funds, for a total of $111 million. The National Association of Counties ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 9/11: Willing To Die

It was several years ago when, by pure chance, Heather ‘Lucky’ Penney entered into my personal Hall of Fame. And tomorrow – the day she became one of America’s greatest heroines - will mark the 20th anniversary of the darkest day in my lifetime as an American. We’ll pause to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001 on American soil, the 3,000 who were killed and the 25,000 who ... (click for more)

Sports

Game Day Info: Vols Vs. Pittsburgh In Johnny Majors Classic

After starting the Josh Heupel era with a convincing victory over Bowling Green last week, Tennessee will look to keep things rolling as it welcomes Pittsburgh to Rocky Top for a noon showdown at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Saturday's matchup between the Vols and Panthers has been dubbed the Johnny Majors Classic, named in honor of the late legendary head coach for both programs. ... (click for more)

Sixth Ranked Lee Women Win 1-0 Over Ohio Dominican

It took only three minutes and 15 seconds of the opening half for the sixth-ranked Lee women's soccer team to put a goal in back of the net and then let the defense handle things the rest of the way in the rugged and extremely physical 1-0 win against a talented and host Ohio Dominican University team on Thursday afternoon inside the host Panther football stadium. It was the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors