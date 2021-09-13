Police Blotter: Woman Says Man Threatened Her With A Power Tool; Man Kicked Off Greyhound For Not Wearing A Mask

A woman on Market Street said a man threatened her with a power tool. Police arrived on scene and spoke with the man she alleged threatened her. It was not a man, but a woman. No power tool was found. Witnesses on scene stated that the woman was just yelling at everyone. Police transported the woman back to her residence at Patten Towers.

A man on Michael Lane said his Honda Accord had been broken into at his residence. He said less than $5 in change was taken as well as his car keys. He reported that his car was unlocked and no damage was observed. This is the third time the man's vehicle has been broken into and change stolen. Complainant states he leaves his vehicle unlocked and keys in the vehicle every night. No camera footage is available. He wanted a report created for documentation.

A woman on 6th Avenue said her car alarm was going off and wanted police to search the area. The police were unable to locate any suspicious activity.

A woman on Standifer Gap Road said an older pickup truck attempted to leave the apartment complex and struck the gate. She confronted the black man who became highly agitated and sped off. Prior to the truck speeding off, the woman was able to take a picture of the suspect's license plate. Police ran the license plate in the system and the woman was able to identify the man as the driver of the truck through his driver's license picture. Police saw the portion of the gate that moves up and down was knocked off the pole and lying on the ground. Police spoke to the property manager of the apartment complex who said she would talk to the maintenance man and let police know if they wanted to press charges.

Police spoke with a city of Chattanooga Public Works employee on Shallowford Road who said when he pulled up to the levee he noticed a burgundy red 1999 Silverado near the city tractors. When he took a closer look, he noticed a white man, skinny, short hair, T-shirt, blue jeans, pumping gas from the tractors directly into a tank in the back of his Silverado. The employee began approaching the man but he quickly got into his vehicle and fled the scene. Police placed a bolo for the vehicle and will follow up if any new information comes to light.

Police saw a silver 2007 Honda Accord parked on the 1200 Block of Poplar Street near the intersection of Cypress Street Court, facing the wrong direction with the windows halfway down. Near-by residents said the car has not moved for two days and due to recent rain and the windows being down, they believe the car is abandoned or stolen. When police queried the tag, it was not reported stolen. Police placed an orange sticker on the windshield for the owner to move or properly park the vehicle. Police will follow up in 48 hours and check the status of the car.

An officer responded to a delayed wire fraud at Arcade Beauty at 3720 Amnicola Hwy. An employee said one of Arcade Beauty's offices located in Dixon, Il. received two fraudulent/phishing emails that were presumed to be from Willamentte Falls Paper Company. The email was sent to the cost accounting and statistic manager in Dixon, Il. The email basically asked her to update their bank information before processing the two invoice payments. The suspect sent new bank information. The employee said two payments of $204,623.49 were sent from Chattanooga to their office in Dixon, Il. The employee said she only realized that Arcade was a victim of wire fraud because Willamette Falls called them this week reminding them about the payments that they were expecting. She said their bank has been notified about this incident and that someone from Arcade Beauty was in the process to file an IC3(Internet Crime Complaint) form with the FBI. The officer contacted the investigator and he said they will follow up on this case. Copies from the emails and other information were turned to the Chattanooga Property Division and shall be released to the investigator.

An officer responded to CHI Memorial at 2051 Hamill Road where a man said he left his pistol under the driver seat in his care when he got there around 11 a.m. and he left the vehicle locked. When he got back to vehicle around 1:30 p.m. he discovered the gun was gone but there was no damage. He said he looked around to see if anyone was watching when he left his vehicle parked and he didn’t see anyone. He checked with security there and there are no cameras. He did not have the serial for the gun at this time but he will call back later when he gets it so the gun can be entered into NCIC.

An employee at the Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. said a white man attempted to steal a Ryobi string trimmer. The employee stopped the man after he had past all points of sale. The employee was able to recover the items stolen.

A man on Market Street said someone stole his tag off his vehicle. He's not sure when it happened. The tag was entered into NCIC.

A man on Cloverdale Circle said someone stole the catalytic converter out of a leased vehicle from Enterprise.

A woman on Mercer Street called police to say someone stole the catalytic converter off her car. She's not sure when it happened.

The manager of the Sonesta Select Hotel at 2210 Bams Dr. said a guest was causing a problem in the parking lot. Once on the scene, the officer located a man in a state of undress near one of the hotel entrances. He was highly intoxicated and had locked himself out of his room. The officer was able to get him another room key, escort him to his room and strongly suggest that he remain there until morning.

An officer reported a car was located at 4909 St. Elmo Ave. Upon finding the vehicle the officer noticed what was known to be marijuana on the floorboard. A vehicle search was conducted due to the fact it fled earlier in the evening and there was marijuana on the floorboard. In the vehicle the officer found a small amount of marijuana (1.1g) and a grinder. The vehicle was printed and several prints were pulled from the vehicle. The marijuana, grinder and prints were turned into property. The car was towed to United and Enterprise was notified of where it was towed to.

A man on Chance Trail told police he saw unknown people around his car. He could not see the individuals and they left before officers arrived on scene. He said nothing was stolen but his car windshield wiper may have been slightly moved. Contact was also made with a second person who said there had been reports of car break-ins around the area recently. A search of the area could not find the suspicious parties.

Police were called to 6787 Bonny Oaks Dr. for a broken down car in the roadway. Upon arrival, the officer found a white 2009 Chevy Impala in the lane of travel with the flashers on. The car was unoccupied and locked. Police searched the area for a possible vehicle owner. There was a passerby who stated they spoke to a black mam that was with the car that said they ran out of gas. Police made all attempts to located a possible owner. Police then called for a tow to remove the vehicle from the roadway. Reliable Towing then towed the vehicle away.

A man on Mcabee Lane said there were people trying to break into his house. He heard voices outside his window. He must have scared them off because the officer was unable to find anyone are any signs of people outside his house.

Police responded to a theft in progress at 600 Ashland Terrace. The store clerk said the suspects took items and left in a blue sedan. Police were coming up the road and passed the vehicle that had just left the gas station matching the description. The clerk told police that one of the women had put stuff in her black purse. Police did not find the items on her or in her bags. Police let the parties go. After reviewing footage the parties noticed they were being watched and pulled the items out of the bag and put them on the shelf before leaving the store. The clerk wanted the parties trespassed.

A woman on Market Street said her cellphone had been stolen by another woman she knows. The phone number she provided did not match the cellphone that the other woman had in her possession. She would later state the cellphone that she believes to be stolen did not belong to her. There is no evidence or a victim for the complaint.

As police were conducting routine patrol in the of 5844 block of Brainerd Road, police noticed a homeless woman in front of Conn's HomePlus storefront. Police identified the party as someone they have contacted in the same location, and told her she could not stay there. Police asked for identification, and the suspect provided her license, at which point she was identified. She acknowledged that police have told her in the past that she could not stay on the property, but said she thought police had to give her paperwork. The woman said she would leave the property and not return. Police told the woman if she ended up on this property again, there would be legal action taken.

A man on Airport Road was kicked off a bus by Greyhound staff for not wearing a mask when required to on the bus. He was en route to Florida but was not allowed back on the bus. Police were able to get the man a reissued ticket for the 2:30 bus to Florida.