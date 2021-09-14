Greg Vital Wins Race For House District 29 Seat

Businessman and conservationist Greg Vital on Tuesday won election to the House District 29 seat.

The Republican had 3,884 votes to 964 for Democrat DeAngelo Jelks.

The seat was formerly held by Rep. Mike Carter.

His widow, Joan Carter, served on an interim basis.

Mr. Vital said, “I’m so honored and humbled by the support that District 29 residents have placed in me to represent them in the General Assembly. Mike and Joan Carter have served us well, and I will continue to carry their torch of good government and strong leadership.

“As your state representative, I will always put what matters most first - you. That means standing for life, defending the Constitution, supporting our businesses and protecting our conservative values. Thank you for your trust, and I will continue to make Hamilton County the best place to start a business, work, raise a family and retire.”



Mr. Vital co-founded Morning Pointe Senior Living 25 years ago, which now operates more than 35 senior care and Alzheimer's care centers in five Mid-South states, employing more than 1,600 people and its corporate headquarters is located in Ooltewah.

Additionally, he is dedicated to protecting Tennessee’s great outdoors for generations to come. He was recognized in June 2021 by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation with its Tennessee Wildlife Conservationist Achievement Award. Despite his vast accomplishments in conservation, he may be best known for the Vital Buffalo Farm in Georgetown and the annual October celebration of Native American history held at the Buffalo Farm.