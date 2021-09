Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ

959 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BOMAR, JOHN MICHAEL

107 Jellico Ln Oak Ridge, 378303613

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BOSTON, MARCUS ALEXANDER

607 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111445

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARTER, HOZIE NMN

308 W RIDGEWOOD AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COUCH, TOMMY JEAN

212 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CRABTREE, ROBYN YVETTE

1506 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DUI (SECOND OFFENSE)

---

ELLIS, BRYAN MITCHELL

3617 CHEROKEE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FLETCHER, KELLY EUGINE

1116 RIDGELAND RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HEADRICK, DERICK STEVEN

1416 MAYFLOWER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HEALAN, DANIEL TYLER

726 ROBERTA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE

4913 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KELLY, DARRIUS LYDELL

4113 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

KUYRKENDALL, LAUREL OLIVIA

320 HIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

---

MARSHALL, CODY SCOTT

18324 HIGHWAY LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT

700 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ARSON

POSSESSION OF EXPLOSIVE COMPONENTS

EVADING ARREST

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

---

MOORE, DONIELLE CHRISTINA

4723 MINK PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

NEALE, KAYLA SIERRA

1562 FOX BRIDGE RD DALTON, 30705

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

OLSSON, BRYAN FRANCIS LEWIS

400A LOWELL ST Chattanooga, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---SAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE3226 CROSS KEYS DR, APT 2 FLORISSANT, 63033Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, ADRIAN LAVON1605 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TEEMS, PORSHA BRYANN4917 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---TWILLEY, MALCOLM JAMAL4005 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WATSON, DEONTAE TYRESE2103 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WEBB, CHRISTOPHER A727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---WHIDDON, COURTNEY ANGELL112 RANDI CIR DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WHITEAKER, KINSLEY MORGANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WILLIAMS, DONTA DEVOE2508 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA