A clerk at Mapco, 2727 Rossville Blvd., called police about a disorder. Police spoke to a black male who was at the gas station trying to purchase cigarellos. The clerk told the man that he needed to leave because he was not wearing a shirt. The man admitted to police that he called the clerk a name. The man was compliant with police and told them he would go to the Mobil across ... (click for more)