Fleischmann Hits Crisis At The Border; $4 Trillion Budget

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Hit "the continued crisis at the southern border, as thousands of illegal migrants are being held under an overpass in Del Rio, Texas, after illegally entering the United States."

He said, “In just eight months, the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats have completely destroyed border security along the southern border and have purposely created horrific national security, humanitarian, and public health crises because of their open border policies.

“The chaos at the border did not have to happen. The border crisis is a direct outcome of Democrats promising free health care to illegals during the 2020 election, stopping all construction of the Border Wall, restarting catch-and-release, defunding border security, and promising mass amnesty for anyone who comes to the United States.

“President Biden and Congressional Democrats must join Republicans to restart construction on the Border Wall, increase funding for Customs and Border Patrol, end catch-and-release, restore former-President Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and resume Title 42 expulsions.

“The American People deserve solutions to solve the border crisis. I will continue to press the Administration to fix the crisis they have created.”

Rep. Fleischmann was also critical of "House Democrats voting to increase the debt limit to pass their partisan, blank check spending package."

He said, “Congressional Democrats have once again shown that they only care about increasing our debt limit to force their radical socialist $4 trillion budget down the throats of hard-working Americans.

“Democrats’ budget will only cause inflation to increase further and cause real wages to continue to plummet. The American People deserve responsible, good governance from Congress, and not Democrats’ reckless socialist policies.”