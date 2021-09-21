 Tuesday, September 21, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Fleischmann Hits Crisis At The Border; $4 Trillion Budget

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Hit "the continued crisis at the southern border, as thousands of illegal migrants are being held under an overpass in Del Rio, Texas, after illegally entering the United States."

 

He said, “In just eight months, the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats have completely destroyed border security along the southern border and have purposely created horrific national security, humanitarian, and public health crises because of their open border policies.

 

“The chaos at the border did not have to happen. The border crisis is a direct outcome of Democrats promising free health care to illegals during the 2020 election, stopping all construction of the Border Wall, restarting catch-and-release, defunding border security, and promising mass amnesty for anyone who comes to the United States.

 

“President Biden and Congressional Democrats must join Republicans to restart construction on the Border Wall, increase funding for Customs and Border Patrol, end catch-and-release, restore former-President Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and resume Title 42 expulsions.

 

“The American People deserve solutions to solve the border crisis.

I will continue to press the Administration to fix the crisis they have created.” 

 

Rep. Fleischmann was also critical of "House Democrats voting to increase the debt limit to pass their partisan, blank check spending package."

 

He said, “Congressional Democrats have once again shown that they only care about increasing our debt limit to force their radical socialist $4 trillion budget down the throats of hard-working Americans.

 

“Democrats’ budget will only cause inflation to increase further and cause real wages to continue to plummet. The American People deserve responsible, good governance from Congress, and not Democrats’ reckless socialist policies.”


Why I Am Leaving My Nursing Job - And Response (3)

CHI Memorial, Dignity Health, and All Administrators in Chattanooga, TN and throughout our companies, the following letter is my heart felt forced termination for not complying to allow, against my own will, the injection of an illegally mandated vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization. First, I would like to express I have enjoyed working in my unit for the last three years. ... (click for more)

National Hunting And Fishing Day: Celebrating Tennessee’s Sportsmen and Women

An editorial by Senator Mike Bell and Representative Bob Freeman, co-chairs of the Tennessee Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus: Saturday, September 25 marks our nation’s 49th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day. Signed as an official Presidential Proclamation by President Richard Nixon in 1972, NHFD is a great opportunity to come together and recognize the historical and ongoing ... (click for more)

Mat Mocs Announce 2021-2022 Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the 2021-22 schedule on Monday afternoon. The season features multiple contests inside Maclellan Gym and the return of the Southern Scuffle. “I am really looking forward to our schedule this season. We are back to a full season and I know our guys are ready to compete,” said Ruschell. “There are a lot of highlights ... (click for more)

Hayes Wood Continues Standout Career At Lipscomb University

Hayes Wood, former Boyd-Buchanan soccer player, scored the game winning golden goal for Lipscomb University against Bellarmine on Saturday. Wood's goal came in the 99th minute with 13 seconds remaining the the first overtime period to clinch the ASUN Conference match. This was the first conference match for both schools. Lipscomb's record is 5-0-2. They have no losses for the year ... (click for more)


