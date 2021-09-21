 Tuesday, September 21, 2021 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Judge Paty Says If Case Numbers Rise There May Be Need For Division II Of City Court

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

City Judge Sherry Paty told City Council members on Tuesday that case numbers in the court are way down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a drop in the city police force of around 100 officers.

However, she said if there is a sharp rise in new cases there may still be a need for Division II of the court.

Division II Judge Russell Bean has announced he plans to retire next year, and City Council Chairman Chip Henderson is sponsoring a resolution to abolish Division II.

Chairman Henderson said he called the court and was told that Division II heard only 318 cases in 2019 and 422 in 2020. Judge Bean said that was "not accurate. I probably hear that many in a month."

He said Division I does hear a majority of the cases since all the animal and environmental cases went there.

Judge Paty said she hears the 8, 9 and 10 a.m. dockets and Judge Bean handles the 3, 4 and 5 p.m. dockets.

Other judges at the courthouse are not on the bench for eight hours at a stretch either, the council was told.

Judge Paty said judges have other duties off the bench, including signing court papers and reading citizen letters.

Councilman Anthony Byrd said he was interested in "strengthening" City Court, saying it once heard many types of cases. 

The council was told that City Court is unlikely to get back its ability to hear felony cases. 

Judge Bean said he mainly hears traffic cases, but police have been bringing fewer of those. He said it can depend on the agenda of the police chief on whether there will be a lot or a few speeding cases.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said the court should get involved in handling small-time drug charges and marijuana cases.

Chairman Henderson said, "It seems like we are trying to create some work to justify two courts. For the eight years I've been up here we've been talking about doing away with one division of City Court. Now we're talking about keeping it."

Councilman Byrd said that was not his intention.

Judge Bean said it was true it would save the city $400,000 to $500,000 a year to close down his division, which also includes a court administrator and two court officers.

Judge Paty said she would favor including a provision that should cases go back up that there could be use of a magistrate or bring Division II back.

 


Elizabeth Baker Chosen To Fill Unexpired Term On Signal Mountain Council; Landrum Goes Out With A Bang

The Signal Mountain Town Council, on a vote of 3-1, appointed Elizabeth Baker as the council person to replace Dan Landrum who stepped down from the position. She will fill the unexpired term until the next election in November 2022. Mayor Charles Poss opened the process by giving citizens an opportunity to address the council and requesting that there be no negative comments ... (click for more)

Judge Paty Says If Case Numbers Rise There May Be Need For Division II Of City Court

City Judge Sherry Paty told City Council members on Tuesday that case numbers in the court are way down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a drop in the city police force of around 100 officers. However, she said if there is a sharp rise in new cases there may still be a need for Division II of the court. Division II Judge Russell Bean has announced he plans to retire next year, ... (click for more)

Why I Am Leaving My Nursing Job - And Response (3)

CHI Memorial, Dignity Health, and All Administrators in Chattanooga, TN and throughout our companies, the following letter is my heart felt forced termination for not complying to allow, against my own will, the injection of an illegally mandated vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization. First, I would like to express I have enjoyed working in my unit for the last three years. ... (click for more)

National Hunting And Fishing Day: Celebrating Tennessee’s Sportsmen and Women

An editorial by Senator Mike Bell and Representative Bob Freeman, co-chairs of the Tennessee Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus: Saturday, September 25 marks our nation’s 49th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day. Signed as an official Presidential Proclamation by President Richard Nixon in 1972, NHFD is a great opportunity to come together and recognize the historical and ongoing ... (click for more)

Mat Mocs Announce 2021-2022 Schedule

The Chattanooga Mocs head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the 2021-22 schedule on Monday afternoon. The season features multiple contests inside Maclellan Gym and the return of the Southern Scuffle. “I am really looking forward to our schedule this season. We are back to a full season and I know our guys are ready to compete,” said Ruschell. “There are a lot of highlights ... (click for more)

Hayes Wood Continues Standout Career At Lipscomb University

Hayes Wood, former Boyd-Buchanan soccer player, scored the game winning golden goal for Lipscomb University against Bellarmine on Saturday. Wood's goal came in the 99th minute with 13 seconds remaining the the first overtime period to clinch the ASUN Conference match. This was the first conference match for both schools. Lipscomb's record is 5-0-2. They have no losses for the year ... (click for more)


