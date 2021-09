Mrs. Foster is one of the only active teachers in the state of Georgia with a life-time teaching certificate, and has been teaching for 65 years.

Walker County Schools is recognizing teacher Juanita Foster a day before her 88th birthday.

Superintendent Damon Raines, board members, and other state officials are planning to be at this event to help celebrate Mrs. Foster.

It will be on Friday, Oct. 1, at 8:30 a.m. at Rossville Middle School.