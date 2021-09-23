2 Candidates For Rossville City Council Pledge Support For New Playground Project

Campaigning has been in full swing over the past few months for Rossville’s two open City Council seats. Tobey Hill and Chuck Brittain, two of the contenders for these open positions, have announced a commitment to show their community that they are serious about advocating for change and growth in Rossville. If elected, Mr. Hill and Mr. Brittain have pledged to forego their annual Council Member stipend for 2022, about $1,200 each, and donate that money directly to the city’s underfunded playground project.

Mr. Hill said, “It is our intention to not only donate our stipend for 2022, but also throughout the entirety of our four-year term – we’d rather see that money invested back into the community.”

The new playground has been in the works for about a year and is set to be built in the city’s recreation area off Ellis Road, but the project is currently over $75,000 underfunded. Current City Council Member Michael Hicks and Walker County Commissioner Robert Blakemore have both been strong advocates of the new playground and have led multiple fundraising events to continue to advance the project, including a community bar-b-que, granite countertop auction, and an upcoming “Cow Pie Bingo”.

Candidates Mr. Hill and Mr. Brittain also plan to approach businesses and organizations within Rossville and its neighboring communities to ask them to join along with their commitment to make this new playground a reality. If you’d like to donate, please contact Rossville City Hall at (706) 866- 325 for more details.

Registered residents within the city limits of Rossville can early vote starting on Tuesday, Oct. 12,

and continuing through Friday, Oct. 29, at the Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Ave. There will also be two Saturday voting opportunities, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23. The official lection Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the same location. Exact hours and other details are available from the Walker County Election Board.



