 Thursday, September 23, 2021 72.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


2 Candidates For Rossville City Council Pledge Support For New Playground Project

Thursday, September 23, 2021
Chuck Brittain, left, and Tobey Hill
Chuck Brittain, left, and Tobey Hill

Campaigning has been in full swing over the past few months for Rossville’s two open City Council seats.  Tobey Hill and Chuck Brittain, two of the contenders for these open positions, have announced a commitment to show their community that they are serious about advocating for change and growth in Rossville. If elected, Mr. Hill and Mr. Brittain have pledged to forego their annual Council Member stipend for 2022, about $1,200 each, and donate that money directly to the city’s underfunded playground project.

Mr. Hill said, “It is our intention to not only donate our stipend for 2022, but also throughout the entirety of our four-year term – we’d rather see that money invested back into the community.”

The new playground has been in the works for about a year and is set to be built in the city’s recreation area off Ellis Road, but the project is currently over $75,000 underfunded. Current City Council Member Michael Hicks and Walker County Commissioner Robert Blakemore have both been strong advocates of the new playground and have led multiple fundraising events to continue to advance the project, including a community bar-b-que, granite countertop auction, and an upcoming “Cow Pie Bingo”. 

Candidates Mr. Hill and Mr. Brittain also plan to approach businesses and organizations within Rossville and its neighboring communities to ask them to join along with their commitment to make this new playground a reality. If you’d like to donate, please contact Rossville City Hall at (706) 866- 325 for more details.

Registered residents within the city limits of Rossville can early vote starting on Tuesday, Oct. 12,
and continuing through Friday, Oct. 29, at the Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Ave. There will also be two Saturday voting opportunities, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23. The official lection Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the same location. Exact hours and other details are available from the Walker County Election Board.



September 23, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 174 New Cases

September 23, 2021

Georgia Has 157 More COVID Deaths And 3,508 New Cases

September 23, 2021

2 Candidates For Rossville City Council Pledge Support For New Playground Project


The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Thursday and 174 new positive cases, up from 172 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 60,750. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 157 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,865. There are 3,508 new cases as that total reaches ... (click for more)

Campaigning has been in full swing over the past few months for Rossville’s two open City Council seats. Tobey Hill and Chuck Brittain, two of the contenders for these open positions, have announced ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 174 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Thursday and 174 new positive cases, up from 172 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 60,750. The death total is at 611. The death was reported to be a white male, age 81 or older. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 254 in Hamilton County - down from 272 on Wednesday. ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 157 More COVID Deaths And 3,508 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 157 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,865. There are 3,508 new cases as that total reaches 1,203,812 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 79,388, which is an increase of 307 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 7,847 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Is All The New Building Not Saving Us From A 40-Cent City Property Tax Increase?

With the number of homes, apartments and condos built downtown, why is a 40 percent property tax increase necessary? Are these new structures on the paying property tax role? I need to know what’s going on downtown and why isn’t that money benefiting the city? Georgia Vaughn (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, I’ve Been There

The email comes my way from a nurse at Erlanger Hospital: “I wanted to thank you for the columns you have written recently regarding the need to get vaccinated. If people could see the COVID-affected patients that I see every day in the hospital I believe they would run to the nearest health department to get the vaccine. It is the worst thing I have ever seen. Watching young, previously ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women's Golf Returns To Action Friday In Nashville

Well that didn’t take long. The Chattanooga Mocs left Tennessee’s Mercedes-Benz Collegiate on Tuesday and take the tee Friday morning at the Vanderbilt Legends Club for the Mason Rudolph Championships. The ladies do so with the momentum of a strong start in Knoxville. The Mocs finished tied for third behind runner-up individual performances by Esme Hamilton and Dorota Zalewska. ... (click for more)

AT&T Field To Host Tennessee Vols Baseball Vs. Georgia State On Oct. 23

The Chattanooga Lookouts announced Wednesday that they will host the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia State Panthers baseball on Saturday, Oct. 23, at AT&T Field presented by Mountain View Chevrolet. First pitch is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon for the fall matchup. The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off one of their best seasons in school ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors