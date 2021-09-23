Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 174 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Thursday and 174 new positive cases, up from 172 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 60,750. The death total is at 611.

The death was reported to be a white male, age 81 or older.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 254 in Hamilton County - down from 272 on Wednesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 78 Hamilton County inpatients and 76 patients are in ICU, up from 74 reported Wednesday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 57,640, which is 95 percent.

There are 2,499 active cases, down from 2,642 on Wednesday.