Prosecution Says Janet Hinds Solely Responsible For Death Of Officer Galinger; Defense Says She Was Made A Scapegoat

Thursday, September 23, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

Prosecutor Neal Pinkston told a Criminal Court jury that Janet Hinds is solely responsible for her role in officer Nicholas Galinger’s death during Thursday’s closing arguments. Ms. Hinds is charged with vehicular homicide in the death of the rookie officer in a February 2019 hit and run. Officer Galinger was inspecting an overflowing manhole on a rainy night when a car ran into him and then drove off.

 

“She is the one who decided to drink (the equivalent of) a six-pack of beer and take a vodka shot,” District Attorney Pinkston said.

“She threw him 163 feet because she was speeding and under the influence. That’s what this case is about.”

 

Defense attorney Ben McGowan questioned the objectivity of the Chattanooga Police Department’s investigation into the death of one of their own officers. He focused on the credibility of chief investigator Joe Warren, and said certain aspects of the case were left uninvestigated, hidden, and/or altered. He said CPD and investigator Warren investigated Ms. Hinds in a different manner than they would a non-police-related death.

 

“We’re looking at a case that was brought about because of the status of the person involved,” attorney McGowan said. “What did Warren cover up or not pursue? You’ve seen what it looked like. If there was ever a crime scene that begged for a reconstruction, it’s this one.”

 

He questioned why the investigator never interviewed the driver of the vehicle that drove behind Ms. Hinds’ vehicle, calling it “the car police never tried to find.” He told the jury that officer Galinger was dressed in dark colors at night, and was crouched behind a sign, thus difficult to see. Attorney McGowan said his client was being scapegoated for the failures of other entities.

“Janet Hinds will be the scapegoat for the sins of the public works department, and the sins of the police department, and they want to throw her into the abyss,” attorney McGowan said. “This is the perfect storm of misfortune.”

 

District attorney Pinkston had the last word, and pushed against the allegations of bias, saying, “If it were anybody else, we’d be here under the same facts.” Prosecutor Cameron Williams said Ms. Hinds had no excuse to not stop upon her car’s impact with officer Galinger. Both prosecutors said there was also no question she was intoxicated, regardless of what her family and friends told the court.

 

“When she hit that man, he went face-first into the windshield, and she saw that and kept driving,” prosecutor Williams said. “How do you drive five miles home and not see his hair, or a piece of the man’s scalp on the steering column.”

 

Following closing arguments, Judge Don Poole gave jury instructions and the selected jurors brought in from Nashville began deliberating. 



Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 174 New Cases; Tennessee Has 63 More Deaths

Georgia Has 157 More COVID Deaths And 3,508 New Cases

2 Candidates For Rossville City Council Pledge Support For New Playground Project


The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more coronavirus death on Thursday and 174 new positive cases, up from 172 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 60,750. The death total is at 611. The death was reported to be a white male, age 81 or older. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 254 in Hamilton County - down from 272 on Wednesday. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 157 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 21,865. There are 3,508 new cases as that total reaches 1,203,812 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 79,388, which is an increase of 307 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 7,847 ... (click for more)

Why Is All The New Building Not Saving Us From A 40-Cent City Property Tax Increase?

With the number of homes, apartments and condos built downtown, why is a 40 percent property tax increase necessary? Are these new structures on the paying property tax role? I need to know what’s going on downtown and why isn’t that money benefiting the city? Georgia Vaughn (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, I’ve Been There

The email comes my way from a nurse at Erlanger Hospital: “I wanted to thank you for the columns you have written recently regarding the need to get vaccinated. If people could see the COVID-affected patients that I see every day in the hospital I believe they would run to the nearest health department to get the vaccine. It is the worst thing I have ever seen. Watching young, previously ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Golf Returns To Action Friday In Nashville

Well that didn’t take long. The Chattanooga Mocs left Tennessee’s Mercedes-Benz Collegiate on Tuesday and take the tee Friday morning at the Vanderbilt Legends Club for the Mason Rudolph Championships. The ladies do so with the momentum of a strong start in Knoxville. The Mocs finished tied for third behind runner-up individual performances by Esme Hamilton and Dorota Zalewska. ... (click for more)

AT&T Field To Host Tennessee Vols Baseball Vs. Georgia State On Oct. 23

The Chattanooga Lookouts announced Wednesday that they will host the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia State Panthers baseball on Saturday, Oct. 23, at AT&T Field presented by Mountain View Chevrolet. First pitch is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon for the fall matchup. The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off one of their best seasons in school ... (click for more)


