Health Department To Administer Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots By Appointment Only At The Tennessee Riverpark Beginning Monday

Pfizer Primary Series Doses 1-3 Continue To Be Offered Without An Appointment

Friday, September 24, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to eligible persons by appointment only at the Tennessee Riverpark beginning Monday.
 
“The Health Department will begin rolling out Pfizer booster shots by appointment only,” said Hamilton County Health Department Interim Administrator Sabrina Novak. “The Health Department strives to be proactive in modifying plans as necessary and we will continue to do so with booster shots.  Eligibility criteria, as well as our process, is likely to change over time so please continue to monitor our website and social media for any further updates and guidance.”
 
According to the CDC, those eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot include those who completed their two-dose Pfizer series at least six months ago, and:

-   Individuals 65 years of age and older, or

-   Long term care facility residents age 18 years and older, or

-   Individuals 50-64 years of age with underlying medical conditions that place them at high risk of severe COVID-19 if infected, or

-    Individuals 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting, or

Examples of occupational or institutional settings include; healthcare worker, teacher, first responder, grocery store worker, worker or resident in a congregate setting and other occupations that deal directly with the public.

-   Individuals 18 -49 years of age with underlying medical conditions that place them at high risk of severe COVID-19 if infected and who perceive the benefit greater than the risk to themselves in receiving the booster dose or were directed by their healthcare provider to receive a booster dose.

For further information on those individuals 18 through 49 who are at “high risk” of severe COVID-19, please visit the CDC’s website.
 
The CDC has not approved a booster shot for Moderna or Janssen’s J+J vaccines at this time.
As this is a quickly evolving situation, the Health Department will notify residents when a booster shot for these manufacturers becomes available.
 
What is the difference between a third dose and a booster shot? 

·         In August, the CDC approved a third dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems. A 3rd dose is administered at least one month after the 2nd dose series. Those who received a 3rd dose of the Covid-19 vaccine do not need a booster dose at this time.

·         A booster dose is intended for a specific segment of the population at least six months after their Pfizer second dose series.

To make a Pfizer COVID-19 booster appointment at the Tennessee Riverpark:

·         Beginning Friday, September 24, 2021 at 12 p.m., the online appointment system and appointment call centers will go live.

-   To make an appointment online, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Booster Appointment” tab.

-   For those who do not have access to the internet and want to make an appointment over the phone, a call center is available at 423-209-5398 (English) and 423-209-8383 (Spanish).

-         To accelerate the appointment process, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and complete the booster encounter form under the “Handouts” tab.

-         Bring your “Vaccine Record Card” with you to your appointment. This card has information about your previous doses, including dates of injection and vaccine manufacturer. If you lost your card, Health Department staff have access to the TennIIS system at the vaccination site and will look up your information upon arrival. 
 
Pfizer Primary Series Doses 1-3*

The Health Department continues to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those seeking their primary series doses 1-3* without an appointment at multiple locations throughout the week. Visit the online vaccination calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov for a list of locations. 
 
Additional resources
·         Booster shots will be available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and other locations throughout Hamilton County. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ to find a location near you.

·         Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383 if you have questions about making a vaccine appointment, locating testing, or if you seek isolation or quarantine guidance.

·         Test kits are currently available for ages 2+ at the Health Department Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., while supplies last. For more information, visit testing.hamiltontn.gov.

·         For information in Spanish, visit the Health Department’s Spanish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN.

September 24, 2021

East Ridge Celebrating Its 100th Birthday This Saturday

The city of East Ridge will be celebrating its centennial on Saturday at Camp Jordan beginning at 8 a.m. with a 5K marathon and ending with fireworks at 9 p.m. Throughout the day there will be a market with 90 vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, games, family activities and live music from six bands. On Oct. 5 the city will also host the National Night Out, to promote partnerships ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Reports 2 More Deaths From Virus, 143 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 143 new positive cases, down from 174 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 60,893. The death total is at 613. The deaths was reported to be two women, one black and one white, one age 51-60 and the other was age 61-70. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is ... (click for more)

