Hamilton County Reports 2 More Deaths From Virus, 143 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 143 new positive cases, down from 174 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 60,893. The death total is at 613.

The deaths was reported to be two women, one black and one white, one age 51-60 and the other was age 61-70.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 239 in Hamilton County - down from 254 on Thursday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID.

There are 69 Hamilton County inpatients and 69 patients are in ICU, down from 76 reported Thursday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 57,934, which is 95 percent. There are 2,319 active cases, down from 2,499 on Thursday.