Walker County Probate Court Office Closed After Damage From Vehicle Crash

Walker County’s Probate Court office has been ordered closed the rest of the week following damage from a weekend vehicle crash.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a decorative wall in front of the Walker County Courthouse before slamming into the bottom level of the building.

The offices of Probate Court are on the bottom level of the Walker County Courthouse in downtown LaFayette.

Superior Court Chief Judge Kristina Cook Graham issued a Judicial Emergency to close Probate Court until Monday, Oct. 4, after local building officials determined the building “is not safe for Probate Court personnel to remain inside at this time.”

The offices of Probate Court will continue to conduct essential business virtually and by phone.