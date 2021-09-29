 Thursday, September 30, 2021 67.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Commissioner Mackey Holding Public Meeting On Recent Shootings

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

County Commissioner Warren Mackey said he will lead a public meeting on the issue of recent shootings in Chattanooga.

It will be held next Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Center at Olivet Baptist Church, 740 East MLK Blvd.

He said, "The purpose of this meeting is to hear from residents of the urban core, especially the West Side, on how county government can better help urban residents."

Commissioner Mackey said he was bringing County Mayor Jim Coppinger and other officials "to find solutions to the shooting epidemic taking place.

Please come and let these officials hear from you."


September 30, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Says When She Falls From Her Wheelchair, Her Daughter Doesn't Come Fast Enough; Woman Says She Gets No Lawn Love

September 30, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 29, 2021

An officer conducted a well-check on apartments on McBrien Road. The woman said she had fallen out of her wheelchair on several occasions. Sometimes her daughter will respond to help; however, ... (click for more)

County Commissioner Warren Mackey said he will lead a public meeting on the issue of recent shootings in Chattanooga. It will be held next Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Center at Olivet ... (click for more)



An officer conducted a well-check on apartments on McBrien Road. The woman said she had fallen out of her wheelchair on several occasions. Sometimes her daughter will respond to help; however, there have been other instances where there was a significant delay in response. She believes that her daughter is taking longer on purpose. The officer suggested that she reach out to some ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ASHLEY, JOSEPH WAYNE 8281 COOK LN HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BARBER, RAYMOND DEWAYNE 2304 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- ... (click for more)

Carlos Santana Exceeded My Expectations In Every Way - And Response

This was one of the best concerts I’ve ever seen! Carlos Santana exceeded my expectations in every way. The crowd was great and the music was even better. The band was tight and each of the members had plenty of opportunities to showcase their talent. The optics and the light show where over the top! They played for 2 1/2 hours and their playlist included many of their greatest ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Now It Really Begins

I never believed I would reach this age in my life, especially after the coronavirus made last year’s college football season hard me for to synch, but this year’s college football season has once again completely mesmerized me. From noon until ‘too late’ every Saturday the past four weeks, I think I’ve enjoyed Southeastern Conference grandeur as much as ever in my life and that’s ... (click for more)

Mocs' Golfers Place Third At J.T. Poston Invitational

It was a special week for the Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team at the J.T. Poston Invitational. They fell just four strokes shy of defending their 2020 title, but there was a consolation prize. Freshman Braedon Wear earned his first collegiate win. Wear tied former All-American and current PGA TOUR member Stephan Jaeger ’12 for the second-lowest 54-hole score. He followed ... (click for more)

Skyhawks And 2 Chainz Eye Talent At Sunday Tryout

Steve Gansey is both a young man in the coaching world at 35 years old, and a veteran of the G-League world. Now ten years removed from his first season as a head coach, Gansey spent his Sunday morning at the Woodward Academy in Atlanta. He was watching some 70 unaffiliated but talented basketball players who wanted nothing more than to continue or begin their professional ... (click for more)


