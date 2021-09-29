Commissioner Mackey Holding Public Meeting On Recent Shootings

County Commissioner Warren Mackey said he will lead a public meeting on the issue of recent shootings in Chattanooga.

It will be held next Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Center at Olivet Baptist Church, 740 East MLK Blvd.

He said, "The purpose of this meeting is to hear from residents of the urban core, especially the West Side, on how county government can better help urban residents."

Commissioner Mackey said he was bringing County Mayor Jim Coppinger and other officials "to find solutions to the shooting epidemic taking place.

Please come and let these officials hear from you."