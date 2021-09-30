 Thursday, September 30, 2021 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Governor Lee Calls Special Session Of The Tennessee General Assembly On Historic Ford Investment

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene on Monday, Oct. 18, for a special session to address funding, buildout and oversight of Ford Motor Company’s historic $5.6 billion investment at the Memphis Regional Megasite.

 

“Our partnership with Ford and SK Innovation will transform West Tennessee, and it’s important we ensure this project has the structure, funding and accountability needed to be successful,” said Governor Lee.

“I am calling a special session to secure a lasting impact for Tennesseans, and I thank the legislature for their partnership in an efficient, productive assembly.”

 

During the special session, lawmakers will address funding to support and benefit the Memphis Regional Megasite, including site development, education and workforce preparation.

 

The full special session call may be viewed here.

 


October 1, 2021

Police Blotter: 3 Motorcyclists Surround Car And Break Mirror; Driver Acting Suspiciously Had Spilled His Drink

September 30, 2021

Walker County Probate Court To Remain Closed Until Wednesday Due To Courthouse Crash Damage

September 30, 2021

Man Arrested After Woman Said He Choked Her And Held Her At Gunpoint


A woman told police that her son was driving down the road around the 4000 block of Hixson Pike when his vehicle was vandalized. She said her son told her that he was in the far left lane when ... (click for more)

An engineer who inspected the Walker County Courthouse on Thursday gave preliminary approval for Probate Court to reopen Wednesday. Probate Court will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday ... (click for more)

A man suspected of choking a woman and holding her at gunpoint is now in custody. Police responded to Parkridge Hospital on Sept. 19, where they said a woman told an off-duty officer she had ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: 3 Motorcyclists Surround Car And Break Mirror; Driver Acting Suspiciously Had Spilled His Drink

A woman told police that her son was driving down the road around the 4000 block of Hixson Pike when his vehicle was vandalized. She said her son told her that he was in the far left lane when a man walked across the street. The son said that three men on motorcycles surrounded his vehicle. He said one motorcyclist went on the driver's side and the other two went to his passenger's ... (click for more)

Walker County Probate Court To Remain Closed Until Wednesday Due To Courthouse Crash Damage

An engineer who inspected the Walker County Courthouse on Thursday gave preliminary approval for Probate Court to reopen Wednesday. Probate Court will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday next week. A weekend vehicle crash damaged the Probate Court offices at the Courthouse. Essential business can be conducted virtually at walkercountyga.gov/r esidents/ probate-court ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Teacher Shortage Is Here

Because of living conditions, as well as starvation, numerous Irish fled Ireland to come to the United States. It is no wonder that James Joyce described the Atlantic Ocean as a “bowl of bitter tears” and an earlier poet wrote, “They are going, going, going and we cannot bid them stay.” Today in Tennessee over 7,000 teachers are already eligible to retire and by 2024 that number ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My October Garden

The turning leaves, the shiny acorns, and the hickory nuts have already begun falling in abundance so there was little room to doubt October would be right on time. We’ve been blessed with a greater rainfall than usual this year and the biggest winner is probably our trees as I look about on my monthly walk through the garden. After the first nine months of the year – get this – ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Baylor School Golfer Blakesly Warren Brock Captures 34th U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship

Former Baylor School golfer Blakesly Warren Brock made sure noon turned into midnight for the Cinderella story of the 34th U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Berkeley Hall Club. On a gorgeous Thursday morning in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Brock, 25, of Chattanooga, denied Aliea Clark from becoming the first No. 64 seed to win a USGA championship. The former University ... (click for more)

Lady Flames' Softball Reloads With 2021 Signing Class

Lee softball coach Emily Russell wrapped up the 2021 signing class earlier this month. The Lady Flames added 10 new players to the roster including eight position players and two pitchers. "I'm thrilled with how this class came together. We have addressed our pitching needs as well as added power and speed with some great athletes. I am truly excited about this season and ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors