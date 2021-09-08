Man Said He Was Shot In Dispute Over Stolen Roku; Johnson Charged With Attempted Murder

A man told police he was shot last Thursday in a dispute over a TV Roku.

Isaiah Pittman, who was interviewed by police at the hospital, said he came home from work and learned that Christopher Anton Johnson, 62, had taken his Roku without permission. The victim said he went to the Stockton Drive residence of Johnson and knocked on the glass front door several times, asking for his device back.

The solid inside door was open, and he said he saw Johnson come from the bedroom pointing a gun at him. He said Johnson shot at him several times, and that he ran to a neighbor’s house to call the police.



Police had responded to a shot person report on Stockton Drive, where they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the left thigh. Police said he told them he was shot by a man named “Unc” still inside the residence. Police found “Unc” inside and detained him. The man was identified as Johnson.

A few minutes later, a detective arrived and mirandized Johnson before speaking to him. Johnson said a man he did not recognize tried to kick the front door down, and that a person named “G-Mac” was in the residence with Johnson and chased him away. He told police no shots were fired by anyone present. Police said Johnson did not consent to a search of the residence.

Police then spoke to the victim at the hospital. He said he came home from work and learned Johnson had taken the victim’s Roku TV without permission. The victim said he went to the Stockton drive residence and knocked on the glass front door several times, asking for his TV back.

Police obtained a search warrant and found multiple spent 9mm shell casings inside the residence, along with a Roku TV matching the dimensions described by the victim.



Johnson was booked and is charged with attempted first-degree murder, theft of property, and aggravated assault.

