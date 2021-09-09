Hamilton County Has Highest Hospitalizations At 337 Patients; 1 More Death, 264 New Cases; Tennessee Has 75 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more death from the coronavirus and 264 new positive cases on Thursday. The case number is down from 625 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 57,531.



The death total is at 574 in the county. The new death is reported to be a black man, age 51-60.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 347 in Hamilton County - up from 336 on Tuesday.

Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 135 Hamilton County inpatients and 86 patients are in ICU, down from 87 on the day before. This is the highest number of hospitalizations of COVID to date.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 53,472, which is 93 percent. There are 3,485 active cases, down from 3,607 on Wednesday.

Tennessee reported 4,200 new cases on Thursday, down from 5,422 the day before, for a total of 1,119,545 coronavirus cases.



There were 75 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Wednesday, down from 83 on Wednesday, for a total of 13,879.



The state currently has 3,798 people hospitalized from the virus - an increase of 22.

The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 9.388 million.



There have been 1,027,431 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 92 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,030 cases, up 28; 13 deaths



Bradley County: 19,625 cases, up 99; 164 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 2,337 cases, up 22; 36 deaths



Marion County: 5,001 cases, up 43; 51 deaths



Meigs County: 1,880 cases, up 7; 24 deaths



Polk County: 2,747 cases, up 12; 25 deaths



Rhea County: 5,950 cases, up 21; 85 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,540 cases, up 20; 30 deaths



Knox County: 66,501 cases, up 284; 733 deaths, up 5



Davidson County: 108,699 cases, up 368; 1,029 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 130,939 cases, up 444; 1,936 deaths, up 15

