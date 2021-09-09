 Thursday, September 9, 2021 67.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Hamilton County Has Highest Hospitalizations At 337 Patients; 1 More Death, 264 New Cases; Tennessee Has 75 More Deaths

Thursday, September 9, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported one more death from the coronavirus and 264 new positive cases on Thursday. The case number is down from 625 the day before. The total cases in the county now stands at 57,531. 

The death total is at 574 in the county. The new death is reported to be a black man, age 51-60.  

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 347 in Hamilton County - up from 336 on Tuesday.

Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 135 Hamilton County inpatients and 86 patients are in ICU, down from 87 on the day before. This is the highest number of hospitalizations of COVID to date. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 53,472, which is 93 percent. There are 3,485 active cases, down from 3,607 on Wednesday.

Tennessee reported 4,200 new cases on Thursday, down from 5,422 the day before, for a total of 1,119,545 coronavirus cases. 

There were 75 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Wednesday, down from 83 on Wednesday, for a total of 13,879.

The state currently has 3,798 people hospitalized from the virus - an increase of 22.

The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 9.388 million. 

There have been 1,027,431 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 92 percent.

Here are the numbers by county: 

Bledsoe County:  3,030 cases, up 28; 13 deaths

Bradley County:  19,625 cases, up 99; 164 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 2,337 cases, up 22; 36 deaths

Marion County: 5,001 cases, up 43; 51 deaths

Meigs County: 1,880 cases, up 7; 24 deaths

Polk County: 2,747 cases, up 12; 25 deaths

Rhea County: 5,950 cases, up 21; 85 deaths

Sequatchie County: 2,540 cases, up 20; 30 deaths

Knox County: 66,501 cases, up 284; 733 deaths, up 5

Davidson County: 108,699 cases, up 368; 1,029 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 130,939 cases, up 444; 1,936 deaths, up 15


The County School Board will decide Monday on which search firm to use to select a new school superintendent. The board on Thursday night heard presentations from several firms. Some were ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 155 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,453. There are 4,829 new cases as that total reaches ... (click for more)

A Tennessee Cash player in Chattanooga won the $340,000 jackpot Wednesday. The Chattanooga player hit five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win. The winning ticket was purchased at ... (click for more)



The County School Board will decide Monday on which search firm to use to select a new school superintendent. The board on Thursday night heard presentations from several firms. Some were in person and others via the web. The final presenter was Buffton/Baker, which handled the most recent search in 2016. That led to the selection of Dr. Bryan Johnson, who served four years ... (click for more)

Walker And Whitfield Counties Each Have More COVID Deaths; Georgia Has 155 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 155 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 20,453. There are 4,829 new cases as that total reaches 1,144,884 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 75,702, which is an increase of 488 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 7,417 ... (click for more)

There Should Be Equitable Distribution Of COVID Rescue Plan Funds

To the City Council and County Commission: The Chattanooga Branch of the NAACP request equitable treatment of citizens in the allocation of funds received by the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, Tennessee. Chattanooga received approximately $40 million and Hamilton County $71 million of ARP funds, for a total of $111 million. The National Association of Counties ... (click for more)

Maybe it was because last year the uncertainty of COVID caused the college football season to be somewhat disjointed but the most fun I’ve had in awhile came Saturday. I watched 16 hours of my favorite sport over the Labor Day weekend and the games I watched left me eager for more. The Good was obvious, with heavy underdog Tulane taking mighty Oklahoma to the wire before losing ... (click for more)

It took only three minutes and 15 seconds of the opening half for the sixth-ranked Lee women's soccer team to put a goal in back of the net and then let the defense handle things the rest of the way in the rugged and extremely physical 1-0 win against a talented and host Ohio Dominican University team on Thursday afternoon inside the host Panther football stadium. It was the ... (click for more)

When Tennessee announced last month that Saturday’s football game against Pitt would be designated the Johnny Majors Classic, my first thought was bewilderment. I hadn’t forgotten that Majors did two tours of duty as the Panthers’ coach. The first included a national championship in 1976 and, more importantly, two victories over Notre Dame. Any victory over the Irish was always ... (click for more)


