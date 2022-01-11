Man Arrested For Child Rape In Hamilton County Is Suspect In Many Other States

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) and the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested Ryan Andrew Meyung in December, on three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and other related charges. He is currently being held in the county jail.

Based upon investigation results, the HCSO and CPD partnered with the federal law enforcement agency Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for a broader investigation. All agencies believe there may be more victims in other states, including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

"Meyung was running a business known as “Live Your Dreams MX,” said Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, "which involved him traveling around the United States and other countries building motocross tracks. His work also involved teaching and mentoring children on how to motocross. This business was based in Indiana.”

In addition to running “Live Your Dreams MX,” Meyung has past and present connections with several youth-oriented organizations and youth ministries. These connections required Meyung to travel all across the United States. At various times over the past two years, Meyung has performed work for a company in Hamilton County as a driver, delivering products to various places throughout the U.S. Meyung has no known permanent address. He has resided with local families in areas where he builds motocross tracks and performs motocross camps for children or lives out of a bus he co-owned with another unnamed individual.

After the local Chattanooga media published a story regarding Meyung’s initial arrest, individuals from other states contacted case investigators about potential criminal law violations regarding Meyung and other children. Investigations are beginning in these other states. General Pinkston said there may be more victims in the southeast Tennessee and north Georgia area. He said, “If you have any information related to Meyung’s arrest, or if you suspect that your child might be one of his victims, you are encouraged to call the HSI Tipline at 866-347-2423, or you can contact them online athttps://www.ice.gov/tipline."