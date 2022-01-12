Clint Powell Interviews County Mayor Candidates: Weston Wamp

January 12, 2022
The general manager of Best Buy at 2288 Gunbarrel Road said two black females stole at least three Amazon Kindle Fire tablets from the store. He said when he attempted to stop them, one of the ... (click for more)
Clint Powell interviewed Weston Wamp who is a candidate for mayor of Hamilton County.
Click here to listen. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUSTIN-LOPEZ, SELVIN FRANCISCO
4528 TOMEB LN ,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges
As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and "privilege" to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there are approximately 50 judges.
Chris Butler, a talented writer for The Tennessee Star, tried to draw Weston Wamp into a messy spot the other day when Weston, the son of Zach, was asked if he would publicly denounce a letter his dad signed in support of an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chris should have known better; Weston’s smarter than a fox.
Weston is one of three good candidates in hopes of becoming the next Hamilton County mayor.
Cincinnati Reds announced on Tueday that Jose Moreno will manage the Chattanooga Lookouts for the upcoming 2022 season. Joining Moreno on staff will be returning pitching coach Rob Wooten, hitting coach Eric Richardson, and game planning / catching coach Nate Irving.
This season will be Jose Moreno's third season in the Reds organization and first in Chattanooga. Last season Moreno managed the Daytona Tortugas.
The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class during "Championship Drive Presented by Capital One" on ESPN.
2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS
PLAYERS:
LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99)
Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98)
Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08)