Soddy Daisy Doctor Without Staff Gets Unexpected Help From Former School Superintendent

A short-handed Soddy Daisy doctor got some unexpected help answering his phone on Monday.

Dr. Mani Ravee said he was soloing it when one-time County School Supt. Don Loftis called for help and was told it would be awhile. Dr. Loftis then showed up to man the lines.

Dr. Ravee said, "One of the memorable days of my career and life, today.

"Was without staff at my practice, when Retired CAPT. Virgil "Don" Loftis, who is a patient called me with something he wanted called in. I said I am alone and will be awhile. 30 min later he walks in the office dragging his O2 and wants to man the telephones. All day.

"So Don as he goes by, is a true American Hero. Vietnam Vet who was an Army pilot who flew Bird Dogs in the Vietnam War. These are modified Cessna Airplanes which flew low and not fast for reccon to identify the enemy and call bigger fire power. They flew into ground based fire all the time requiring not just a skilled pilot but to evade fire. They were almost like a sacrificial mission to identify where enemy forces were located.

"A HERO!!!

"What a Fantastic day and thank You Don!!!!

"Pic of him today and some links of him talking about his actual days in combat.

"Don was born and raised in Soddy Daisy, retired and still lives there with a wonderful wife. A true homegrown hero.

"Please take the time and watch the vids. They are priceless and should be treasured.

Part one:

http://memory.loc.gov/.../loc. natlib.../mv0001001.stream

Part 2: