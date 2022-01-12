 Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Weather

Soddy Daisy Doctor Without Staff Gets Unexpected Help From Former School Superintendent

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

A short-handed Soddy Daisy doctor got some unexpected help answering his phone on Monday.

 

Dr. Mani Ravee said he was soloing it when one-time County School Supt. Don Loftis called for help and was told it would be awhile. Dr. Loftis then showed up to man the lines.

 

Dr.

Ravee said, "One of the memorable days of my career and life, today.

 

"Was without staff at my practice, when Retired CAPT. Virgil "Don" Loftis, who is a patient called me with something he wanted called in. I said I am alone and will be awhile. 30 min later he walks in the office dragging his O2 and wants to man the telephones. All day.

 

"So Don as he goes by, is a true American Hero. Vietnam Vet who was an Army pilot who flew Bird Dogs in the Vietnam War. These are modified Cessna Airplanes which flew low and not fast for reccon to identify the enemy and call bigger fire power. They flew into ground based fire all the time requiring not just a skilled pilot but to evade fire. They were almost like a sacrificial mission to identify where enemy forces were located.

 

"A HERO!!!

 

"What a Fantastic day and thank You Don!!!!

 

"Pic of him today and some links of him talking about his actual days in combat.

 

"Don was born and raised in Soddy Daisy, retired and still lives there with a wonderful wife. A true homegrown hero.

 

"Please take the time and watch the vids. They are priceless and should be treasured.

 

Part one:

http://memory.loc.gov/.../loc.natlib.../mv0001001.stream

 

Part 2:

http://memory.loc.gov/.../loc.natlib.../mv0002001.stream

 


January 12, 2022

Christina Henderson Is 1st Female Officer For Lookout Mountain, Tn.

In December the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Fire and Police Department hired several new officers, said Jim Bentley, commissioner of fire and police. One of them is a female officer, the first female officer to work for the town. Christina Henderson was formerly a Chattanooga Police officer. The other new officers are brothers Kevin and Carl Ritchie. The new fire engine is nearing ... (click for more)

Grand Jury True Bills

Here are the True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: True Bills: 312677 1 ANGEL, S MARTINEZ CARRILLO DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 01/12/2022 312677 2 ANGEL, S MARTINEZ CARRILLO THEFT OF PROPERTY 01/12/2022 312678 1 BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 01/12/2022 312678 2 BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN AGGRAVATED ROBBERY 01/12/2022 312679 1 BELL, PATRICK ... (click for more)

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll Should Only Be 1 Factor In Citizen's Vote

As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and "privilege" to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “I’m Not My Father”

Chris Butler, a talented writer for The Tennessee Star, tried to draw Weston Wamp into a messy spot the other day when Weston, the son of Zach, was asked if he would publicly denounce a letter his dad signed in support of an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chris should have known better; Weston’s smarter than a fox. Weston is one of three good candidates in hopes of ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Big Recruit; Lady Vols On The Rise In Polls

What’s going on lately with Tennessee athletics and some thoughts about what’s happening: Vols get defensive: During his first few seasons at Tennessee, Vols basketball coach Rick Barnes showed video of South Carolina playing defense to his players and told them “This is what it takes to win.” Barnes shared the story after the Vols did a good impression of Carolina in ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

Cincinnati Reds announced on Tueday that Jose Moreno will manage the Chattanooga Lookouts for the upcoming 2022 season. Joining Moreno on staff will be returning pitching coach Rob Wooten, hitting coach Eric Richardson, and game planning / catching coach Nate Irving. This season will be Jose Moreno’s third season in the Reds organization and first in Chattanooga. Last season ... (click for more)


