 Thursday, January 13, 2022 52.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Rock City Lodge #22 Endorses Judge Sherry Paty

Thursday, January 13, 2022


The membership of Fraternal Order of Police Rock City Lodge #22 have voted to endorse Judge Sherry Paty for Chattanooga City Court Judge. 

"Rock City Lodge #22 has endorsed Judge Paty in the past and our support for her continues," officials said. "Judge Paty continues to be fair to the people of Chattanooga and her support of law enforcement does not go unnoticed.  The membership of the Fraternal Order of Police Rock City Lodge #22 believes Judge Paty is the best person for the position of Chattanooga City Court Judge."


January 13, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Wants To Know If He Can Bring Pellet Gun Into Library; Man Thinks He Sees AR15 Rifle In Suspicious Car

January 13, 2022

Sole Finalist Named For Dalton Public Works Director

January 13, 2022

Man FoundWith Machine Gun In His Car At Cleveland, Tn., Gets 30 Months In Federal Prison


An employee of the Chattanooga Public Library at 5705 Marlin Road said an Hispanic male came into the library and told her that he had a pellet gun in a trash bag and asked if it was okay that ... (click for more)

The city of Dalton has named Chad Townsend as the sole finalist to be hired as the new director of the Public Works Department. The position has been held on an interim basis by former director ... (click for more)

A man found with a machine gun in his car at Cleveland, Tn., last Feb. 3 has been sentenced to serve 30 months in federal prison. David King appeared before Federal Judge Charles E. Atchley ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Wants To Know If He Can Bring Pellet Gun Into Library; Man Thinks He Sees AR15 Rifle In Suspicious Car

An employee of the Chattanooga Public Library at 5705 Marlin Road said an Hispanic male came into the library and told her that he had a pellet gun in a trash bag and asked if it was okay that he be inside with it. The woman said she promptly told the man no and asked him to leave. The man complied but left some of his belongings at the library. The officer spoke with and identified ... (click for more)

Sole Finalist Named For Dalton Public Works Director

The city of Dalton has named Chad Townsend as the sole finalist to be hired as the new director of the Public Works Department. The position has been held on an interim basis by former director Benny Dunn since it was vacated by the promotion of Andrew Parker to city administrator in August 2020. Mr. Townsend is a 2012 graduate of Southern Polytechnic State University in Marietta ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll Should Only Be 1 Factor In Citizen's Vote

As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and "privilege" to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “I’m Not My Father”

Chris Butler, a talented writer for The Tennessee Star, tried to draw Weston Wamp into a messy spot the other day when Weston, the son of Zach, was asked if he would publicly denounce a letter his dad signed in support of an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chris should have known better; Weston’s smarter than a fox. Weston is one of three good candidates in hopes of ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Shooters Go Cold In 70-59 Loss At Western Carolina

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its four-game win streak snapped after a cold shooting night led to a 70-59 loss on the road at Western Carolina inside the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, N.C., during Southern Conference action. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 13-4 overall and 3-1 in the league. WCU improved its season mark to 8-9 overall and an even 2-2 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Big Recruit; Lady Vols On The Rise In Polls

What’s going on lately with Tennessee athletics and some thoughts about what’s happening: Vols get defensive: During his first few seasons at Tennessee, Vols basketball coach Rick Barnes showed video of South Carolina playing defense to his players and told them “This is what it takes to win.” Barnes shared the story after the Vols did a good impression of Carolina in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors