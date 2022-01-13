Rock City Lodge #22 Endorses Judge Sherry Paty



The membership of Fraternal Order of Police Rock City Lodge #22 have voted to endorse Judge Sherry Paty for Chattanooga City Court Judge.

"Rock City Lodge #22 has endorsed Judge Paty in the past and our support for her continues," officials said. "Judge Paty continues to be fair to the people of Chattanooga and her support of law enforcement does not go unnoticed. The membership of the Fraternal Order of Police Rock City Lodge #22 believes Judge Paty is the best person for the position of Chattanooga City Court Judge."