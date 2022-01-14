Several Rhea County Officials Go Republican

Rhea County General Sessions Court Judge Shannon Garrison became the latest Rhea County elected official to switch to the Republican Party.





Scott Golden, chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party who was on hand for a meeting of the Rhea County Republican Party, said it was a high achievement by the party to have a large number of Republican office holders in Rhea County.







Judge Garrison joins Sheriff Mike Neal, Circuit Court Clerk Jamie Holloway and Rhea County Trustee Neva Webb who joined the Republican Party in December.

So far incumbent Garrison faces local attorney Jace Cochran in the primary.





Three of the Rhea County School Board Members, Chairman Johnny Mincy, Third District member Perry Massengill and Nineth District member Dr. Henry Reid, Henry Reid, declared as Republicans. This past session, the State Legislature passed a law requiring school board members to run in parties or as an independe nt.

In Rhea County, only the odd numbered School Board districts run this year.

Dale Harris, who is the Seventh District School Board member, said that as of right now he could not declare as a candidate because he would be in violation of the Hatch Act that does not allow federal employees to run in political offices.

Mr. Harris said he is close to retirement from TVA and was weighing whether or not to retire and run or not run.