 Friday, January 14, 2022 48.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, January 14, 2022

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.

V. Ordinances – Final Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2021-0234 Robert Polensek (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5848 Highway 153, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to a portion of the site as shown on the attached map.

(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

b. 2021-0229 Ian Blackmore (Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend conditions of Ordinance No. 12397 for the properties located at 1563, 1585, 1605, 1625, 1637, 1650, 1657, 1674, 1681, 1690, 1697, and 1698 Destiny Drive and 6401, 6409, 6412, 6417, 6437, 6442, 6461, and 6468 Serenade Lane. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

c. 2021-0220 Karl Limmer (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6923 Greenway Drive, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
                     
d. 2021-0222 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of a property located at 1001 Airport Road and an unaddressed property located in the 5900 block of Hancock Road, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

e. 2021-0217 Maribel Castillo (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3106 10th Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

f. 2021-0232 Aaron Bryant (R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 5209 Wilson Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

g. 2021-0236 Juan Elias Chavez Chilel (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3202 Dodds Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

h. 2021-0226 Tuba Warden (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2217 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

i. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 5, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone to amend the setback requirements for single-family, townhouse, and multi-unit dwellings and remove the site plan requirements. (Alternate Version)
                                    
VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)

VII. Resolutions:

PLANNING

a. Jai Shiva, Inc./Rama, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 7703 Lee Highway. (District 6) (Deferred from 01-11-2022)

PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS

Parks and Outdoors

b. A resolution authorizing the Interim Deputy Administrator for the Department of Parks and Outdoors to execute an Amendment to the Design Workshop Contract for the Parks and Greenways Master Plan which includes the following alternate and additional scopes of work: (1) Total Asset Management; (2) Statistically Valid Survey; and (3) Data Coordination, for an amendment in the amount of $71,496.00, for a new total contract amount of $291,496.00.

Public Works

c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Consent to Assignment of all Purchase Orders for Vendor No. 751629, Civic Engineering and Information Technologies, LLC to CONSOR Engineers, LLC, relative to the following purchase orders: (1) On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Resident Project Representative (RPR) Services Purchase Order No. 559788; and (2) On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Professional Surveying Services Purchase Order No. 546283.

Transportation

d. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works and Transportation to award Contract No. T-21-002, Hardy Street Extension, including, alternate scope for ADA ramps on the east side of Roanoke to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc. for contract amount of $832,639.80, as shown in the attached bid schedule, plus a contingency amount of $83,263.98, for a total amount of $915,903.78. (District 8)

e. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works and Transportation to erect commemorative, secondary street name signs on Healthy Street from Glenwood Drive to De Sales Avenue designating said portions of Healthy Street as “MaryEllen Locher Way”. (District 9)

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.
                                
X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):

? Rama, Inc. d/b/a Discount Liquor – Certificate of Compliance (District 6)

XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XII. Adjournment.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)

7. Resolutions:

PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Parks

a. A resolution authorizing the waiver of park rental fees for Friends of the Festival in support of Riverfront Nights for the dates of July 2, July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30, August 6, August 13, August 20, and August 27, 2022, in the amount of $18,000.00. (District 7)

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.


January 14, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

January 14, 2022

Florida Man Charged In Extortion/Robbery Case Told Chattanooga Man His Children Would "Disappear"

January 14, 2022

Rush Is Certified For Race Against Sandra Donaghy for Criminal Court Judge, 10th Judicial District


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

A Delray Beach, Fla., man charged with threatening to make a Chattanooga man’s children “disappear” was taken into custody on extortion charges. Law enforcement said that in early 2020, ... (click for more)

Attorney Paul Donald Rush, of McMinn County has been certified to run for Criminal Court judge in the 10th Judicial District. He served as a prosecutor for 11 years and as a public defender for ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2021-0234 Robert Polensek (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend ... (click for more)

Florida Man Charged In Extortion/Robbery Case Told Chattanooga Man His Children Would "Disappear"

A Delray Beach, Fla., man charged with threatening to make a Chattanooga man’s children “disappear” was taken into custody on extortion charges. Law enforcement said that in early 2020, Lance Alan Mays, 63, extorted the victim by threatening to harm members of his family. Police also said Mays stole around $10,000 worth of property by taking the victim’s vehicle for payment ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hallelujah - Tennessee’s Vehicle Emissions Testing Program Is Ending

Thank you to all of our representatives for seeing this through. There are many citizens within Hamilton County that have had enough financial hardships in their lives without having to deal with this nonsense. Many had to park a perfectly operating vehicle from a functional standpoint simply because the notorious “check engine light” came on or risk driving on an expired tag ... (click for more)

School Funding, Vouchers And The ASD

It is back to work for state legislators. The first week of the legislature has been very busy. While criticizing politicians is a national activity and a form of amusement for many, the truth is that most of these folks are good people, working hard, and trying to do the right thing for our state. It is always the good, bad, and ugly in any political system. The Tennessee Constitution ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Basketball Welcomes Furman To McKenzie On Saturday

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is set for one of its most highly-anticipated matchups of the season as they welcome league-leader Furman in a 'GOLD RUSH' environment inside McKenzie Arena on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive FREE 'Gold Rush' sixth-man ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Horston Doing A Little Bit Of Everything For Lady Vols

Jordan Horston had so many statistics to relish, so many. The Tennessee guard scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 65-51 women’s basketball victory at Vanderbilt Thursday night, recording her eighth double-double of the season and third in a row. She also dished out five assists and had four blocks, three more than 6-foot-6 teammate Tamari Key, who most nights blocks ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors