Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2021-0234 Robert Polensek (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5848 Highway 153, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to a portion of the site as shown on the attached map.

(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)b. 2021-0229 Ian Blackmore (Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend conditions of Ordinance No. 12397 for the properties located at 1563, 1585, 1605, 1625, 1637, 1650, 1657, 1674, 1681, 1690, 1697, and 1698 Destiny Drive and 6401, 6409, 6412, 6417, 6437, 6442, 6461, and 6468 Serenade Lane. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2021-0220 Karl Limmer (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6923 Greenway Drive, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2021-0222 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of a property located at 1001 Airport Road and an unaddressed property located in the 5900 block of Hancock Road, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)e. 2021-0217 Maribel Castillo (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3106 10th Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2021-0232 Aaron Bryant (R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 5209 Wilson Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)g. 2021-0236 Juan Elias Chavez Chilel (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3202 Dodds Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)h. 2021-0226 Tuba Warden (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2217 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)i. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 5, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone to amend the setback requirements for single-family, townhouse, and multi-unit dwellings and remove the site plan requirements. (Alternate Version)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:PLANNINGa. Jai Shiva, Inc./Rama, Inc. (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 7703 Lee Highway. (District 6) (Deferred from 01-11-2022)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSParks and Outdoorsb. A resolution authorizing the Interim Deputy Administrator for the Department of Parks and Outdoors to execute an Amendment to the Design Workshop Contract for the Parks and Greenways Master Plan which includes the following alternate and additional scopes of work: (1) Total Asset Management; (2) Statistically Valid Survey; and (3) Data Coordination, for an amendment in the amount of $71,496.00, for a new total contract amount of $291,496.00.Public Worksc. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Consent to Assignment of all Purchase Orders for Vendor No. 751629, Civic Engineering and Information Technologies, LLC to CONSOR Engineers, LLC, relative to the following purchase orders: (1) On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Resident Project Representative (RPR) Services Purchase Order No. 559788; and (2) On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Professional Surveying Services Purchase Order No. 546283.Transportationd. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works and Transportation to award Contract No. T-21-002, Hardy Street Extension, including, alternate scope for ADA ramps on the east side of Roanoke to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc. for contract amount of $832,639.80, as shown in the attached bid schedule, plus a contingency amount of $83,263.98, for a total amount of $915,903.78. (District 8)e. 