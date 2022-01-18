Police Blotter: Holiday Family Gathering Gets Heated; Someone Puts Candy Bars In Woman's Gas Tank

Police responded to a disorder at a residence on Awhila Drive. Police spoke with a man who said he lives there with his mother and wife. He said his sister and her husband came over for the holidays. They all were drinking. After a few drinks, the man and his sister got into a heated argument. Police were called because the two would not separate and calm down. The sister's husband had left the area before they started arguing. He was called back to the scene to take his wife home. The brother went back into the house to cool off.

A woman told police that her Maroon Chevy HHR was stolen. She said she parked her car in the parking lot of Carniceria La Guatemalteca, .3416 Rossville Blvd., around 8 a.m. She said she came back the next day at 4 a.m. to find the vehicle gone. There were no private property tows or repossessions for the vehicle. She said that the key is broken off in the ignition and it could probably be started with anything. She also stated there is no tag on the vehicle and a large dent on the driver's side door. The vehicle was put into NCIC as stolen.

Police were called to a residence on Union Avenue. They spoke with a man who said he was walking home and was lost. The man told police he mistakenly went to the residence thinking he was at his home. Police spoke with the homeowner, who told police that prior to their arrival, the man had indeed knocked on the door, but did not make entry into the residence. The man left the area without incident.

A woman on 5th Avenue told police that she woke up that morning and found that her mailbox had been destroyed. She said the mailbox was fine last night and when she looked outside, it appeared to have been run over by a vehicle. She believes that the damage may be around $300 to fix. There is no suspect information.

A man told police he wanted to make a report of a store (Niyah's Boutique, 5210 Brainerd Road) front window being busted out. The man said when he arrived at his store, M&J Shoes, that morning around 9 a.m., he noticed the Niyah's Boutique's front window was busted out. Police attempted to make contact with the store owner, but were unable to. There is no suspect information and it does not appear that anything was taken.

A disorder was reported at an apartment on Juniper Street. Police spoke with a couple who

were inside their apartment. The woman said she and the man were in a verbal altercation after he asked her a question regarding their taxes. She said that the man questioned her and it made her upset. The man said that the woman had been drinking all morning and she took his question out of context. The woman agreed to go to a neighbor's house until they could calm down and talk their issues out without arguing.

A man on Mitchell Avenue told police his bicycle was stolen off his front porch about three days ago. He wanted to have the incident documented in case he sees the bike around town. The bike is a 10 speed (Pure Cycle) valued at approximately $700. There is no serial number available and no other leads, witnesses or suspects.

A man told police that while he was in the store at 5701 Brainerd Road, a white male got in his truck. He said the man then fled the scene in his truck. Police entered the TN grey Chevy Avalanche into NCIC as stolen. Police observed video footage of a white male wearing blue jeans and a beanie get in the man's vehicle and then flee on Old Mission Road toward North Moore Road.

A woman on Wheeler Avenue told police that while inside her residence she heard a loud vehicle traveling down the street. She said that she got up to observe the vehicle and saw a small green sedan driven by an unknown black male, who she saw throw a rock into her rear passenger side vehicle window. Police observed the shattered vehicle window. The woman said that her neighbor across the street has cameras on his house and is attempting to obtain the footage to forward to police. She said that the vehicle was last seen traveling towards the Bayberry Apartments. Police drove through the area, but were unable to locate a vehicle matching the description.

Police observed a Pontiac coupe with no tag on the 6200 block of Hixson Pike headed southbound. Police initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who provided a revoked driver's license and no proof of insurance. The driver said he was looking for his son on Hixson Pike and that he had left from Ellie Place Plaza. As his vehicle emanated the smell of marijuana, police initiated a search of the vehicle, however, the officer did not encounter any contraband. Police then gave the driver a verbal warning and had him park the vehicle on private property.

A woman on Ridge Lake Road told police that a white male with a blue ball cap and jeans was standing outside her house. She said she did not recognize the man. Police searched outside her house and did not locate any signs of the man. Police did case her house per her request and did not locate any signs of a man on her property.

A woman on Grace Avenue told police that she got in a verbal argument with her boyfriend and that he was acting strange. She said he was outside in his car for the last two hours and she wanted him to leave. Police found the man sleeping in his car outside the residence. Police woke him up and asked him if he had consumed any intoxicants or controlled substances and he said he had not. Police also could not smell alcoholic beverages radiating from his person, nor was his speech slurred. The man reassured police that he had not taken anything. He told police that he

did get in argument with his girlfriend and that she threw some of his belongings on the front lawn. He told police he stayed in his car in front of the house, hoping that things would blow over between him and his girlfriend. He agreed to leave, even though he is also on the lease at the residence, and told police he was going to go to his mother's house in Alton Park. Police

observed him leave without incident.

A woman on Chestnut Street told police that her vehicle had been broken into and items were taken between 7:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Her vehicle is a white Nissan, TN tag, and was left unlocked and was undamaged. Both she and a man had items taken from the vehicle. The items belonging to her are one purple Vera Bradley duffel bag ($120) which contained the man's miscellaneous clothing ($200) and his pink Reebok shoes, one roadside emergency kit ($40), one white Rawlings softball glove ($100), one pair of white Ringer cleats, one navy softball helmet ($50) and one gray Mizuno backpack ($50), which contained her sports equipment. The items taken belonging to the man were in the woman's duffel bag. There is no available suspect description and any camera in the area would likely belong to either the Courtyard Marriott, 200 Chestnut St., or the Residence Inn, 215 Chestnut St., which the vehicle was beside. The woman was given a complaint card.

The manager of Cate, 480 Greenway View Dr., told police that sometime on Christmas Eve someone broke the front glass door to the business. She said the person never entered the premises or took any valuable items. She told police that she will have to speak with the corporate office in order to obtain video surveillance footage.

A woman on 37th Street reported theft of a package from the front porch of her residence. She said a UPS package containing roughly $240 worth of men's clothing was stolen from her porch after it showed delivered. The woman was at work at the time and asked a neighbor to report this information to police for her. No suspect information is known.

The manager of Vinterest, 2105 Northpoint Blvd., told police that two customers had shoplifted some merchandise on Christmas Eve. He showed police camera footage of a man removing a discount sticker from one piece of merchandise (a cup) and placing it on another piece of merchandise (a metal statue) and then the female he was with took the metal statue with the sticker, attached to the price tag, and brought it to the front counter to be purchased. The employee identified the two to police; the woman, as the name used on the credit card, and her son. As police were speaking with the manager, the woman arrived on scene at Vinterest and the manager then decided to not press charges.

A man on North Crest Road told police someone got into his vehicle between 8:30-9:30 a.m. He said he is not sure how they got in, as there were no signs of forced entry due to the vehicle being unlocked. The man said some tools were taken.

A woman on Belle Vista Avenue told police her son, who had stolen her car out of East Ridge, returned the vehicle and then left the area. Police verified the vehicle and had the car removed from NCIC. The woman said she was unsure where her son went after dropping off the vehicle. East Ridge PD was notified the vehicle was recovered.

A man on Lee Highway told police that he received two letters from PNC Bank saying that he had opened an account with them. The man said that he had not opened an account with that bank, and wanted it to be documented. He said that he would call the bank to see if any fraudulent charges were placed in his name, and that he would call back if there were.

A woman on Melrose Drive told police someone put candy bars in the gas tank of her GM Arcadia. She said she does not have any video footage. She gave police the name of a woman she thinks may have done it, but she said she has no proof.