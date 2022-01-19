Person Killed In Crash After High Speed Chase On Dayton Pike

A person was killed in a crash after a high speed chase early Wednesday morning on Dayton Pike.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a black Toyota sedan driving north with one headlight on Wednesday, at approximately 1:10 a.m.

The deputy then observed the vehicle stop on Dayton Pike at Posey Hollow Road at which time he observed what appeared to be a person run across Dayton Pike to the suspect vehicle as it shut off the lights.

The deputy attempted to make contact with the vehicle, but it sped north in the fast lane, then turned right onto East Highwater Road, cutting off another vehicle also traveling north in the slow lane.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the vehicle but the driver turned all lights off and sped south on Old Dayton Pike, then south to Dayton Pike reaching speeds of over 100 mph in attempts to evade deputies. At Dayton Pike and Walden Road in Soddy Daisy, the vehicle suddenly left the roadway crashing into the trees on the east side of the road.

The driver was pronounced deceased by the Soddy Daisy Fire Department at the scene.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was requested and responded to the scene to investigate.