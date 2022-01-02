 Sunday, January 2, 2022 50.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Police Blotter: Couple Has Expensive Catalytic Converter Cut Off A 2nd Time; Men Kicked Out Of Alan Gold's For Projectile Vomiting

A man on Kirby Avenue told police his wife came home in their Honda Element. The next morning his wife attempted to leave, only to hear an extremely loud sound coming from their vehicle. The man was able to hear the loud sound from inside their residence and immediately knew the catalytic converter had been stolen. He said this is the second time they have experienced this type of theft, as a similar incident happened approximately two months ago to the same vehicle. After the man spoke with the insurance company the first time, they agreed to have a generic catalytic converter installed with a heat-resistant red coating. This is the catalytic converter that was stolen this time. The approximate value is $1,500. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man on Bailey Avenue told police someone got into his vehicle and stole his wife’s purse. He said there were no signs of forced entry, due to her leaving the vehicle unlocked. He said this occurred overnight.

* * *

An employee at the Chattanooga Room in the Inn, 230 N. Highland Park Ave., told police that she discovered that morning that the catalytic converter had been cut off one of the company vans). She said they last saw the van on Friday around 3 or 4 p.m. and a worker noticed the catalytic converter was missing the next morning. She said they found a camo hat and a worker had seen some guys walking around there at one point, and one of them had the hat. However, no one saw the incident occur.

* * *

An employee at the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store, 1315 East 23rd St., told police someone had cut the catalytic converter from one of their vehicles. He was able to show police video of the incident, but due to the distance, no clear description was able to be gained of the suspect, other than a male wearing a white or light-colored sweatshirt.

* * *

A security guard at Alan Gold's, 1100 McCallie Ave., told police there was a verbal disorder between security and two men. Both men admitted they had been drinking at the bar. They said they were kicked out by security for their friend projectile vomiting in the establishment. Security said both men were acting up and they wanted them to leave. Security and the owner wanted both men trespassed from the premises. Both men were asked to leave and were informed they were trespassed from the establishment. Both men left the scene safely.


