 Saturday, January 22, 2022 39.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson To Seek Re-election

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Lawson 2022 Re-Election Announcement from Steve Lawson on Vimeo.

Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson
Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson

Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson on Saturday announced his intentions to seek re-election to the office subject to the May 3, Republican Primary.

In making his announcement Sherriff Lawson said, “It has been the greatest honor of my professional career to have been allowed to serve as the sheriff of Bradley County. I believe that we have accomplished many of the goals laid out during my initial campaign, but there is still work to do. I believe we have unfinished business within our agency to address in the future to preserve public safety in Bradley County and to better serve the people of this community.”

Sheriff Lawson was elected to the office in 2018. Prior to serving as Bradley County sheriff, he served in six different administrations within the department. He served as a patrol officer, investigator, and supervisor in both the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions. He also served as director of the 10th Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force from 2010 until 2014. Altogether, he has served over 27 years in our community in law enforcement.

Officers’ safety has been addressed in his first term as sheriff, including body cameras, new tasers, and up-to-date body armor. Additionally, a new body scanner has been installed in the Corrections Division to help officers prevent contraband from entering the facility. 

Operating during the last two years in a pandemic has been challenging but the department has worked diligently to ensure officer safety, inmates’ safety, and the safety of the visitors to our facilities, said officials.

“During my first term, we have worked with the mayor and the county commission to make many positive strides toward upgrading the officers’ safety equipment and to our facility," said Sheriff Lawson. "We are blessed with some of the finest officers in this area, who serve us well, and I look forward to the opportunity to strengthen a retention plan for them."

According to the TBI 2020 crime statistics, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office cleared nearly 70 percent of overall reported crime in the county and cleared 54 percent of all reported burglaries in the county. These results ranked near the top of all agencies in the state of Tennessee. In addition, each of the county high schools are now protected by two SRO Officers inside the school, as well as a gate guard who is a retired or reserve officer. The remainder of elementary and middle schools are also assigned an SRO.

“I’m honored to lead this agency each and every day and if elected I look forward to the opportunity to serve my community another four years," said Sheriff Lawson. 

Sheriff Lawson is married to Connie Lawson and he has three sons, Stephen, Dustin, and Chase. The family is members of Mt. Olive Ministries.


January 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Retrieves His Stolen Tools From Thief; Lottery Tickets Stolen At 7-11

January 22, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 21, 2022

Chattanooga-Based Rent My Equipment Site Aims To Be "The Airbnb Of Equipment Rental"


A man on Lynnbrook Avenue said his brother saw via a security camera an older white male stealing tools from the back of the man’s vehicle. The man confronted the suspect and he took off in a ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND 7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Mark Williams began looking around in his garage at all the tools, equipment, and sporting goods that he had collected over several years and began searching for an app that would ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Retrieves His Stolen Tools From Thief; Lottery Tickets Stolen At 7-11

A man on Lynnbrook Avenue said his brother saw via a security camera an older white male stealing tools from the back of the man’s vehicle. The man confronted the suspect and he took off in a green Ford F150 with his tools. The man was able to locate the suspect a short while later. He said when he confronted the suspect again, the suspect returned his tools. The man does not wish ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMERINE, NATHANIEL RAYMOND 7307 FAYE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ARCHER, JADEN STORM 6655 SANDALWOOD CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR ... (click for more)

Opinion

Great Service From The Hamilton County Health Department Hotline - And Response

My wife woke up this morning and thought she might have COVID. We called the Hamilton County Heath Department hotline and someone answered on the third ring. Not a voice mail, a real person. She told us they they were already out of their supply for rapid testing but recommended two pharmacies, one on Highway 58 and one on Hixson Pike. We chose the one on 58. A pharmacist ... (click for more)

I Remember Chattanooga’s First March For Life

This Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, Greater Chattanooga Right to Life will hold its March for Life assembling at 10:30 a.m. at the Coolidge Park Pavilion. I hope you will attend. I remember the first March for Life in Chattanooga held 35 years ago on Jan. 22, 1987. The march consisted of 14 people: Dan Martino, Doyle Ratterree and his wife who was carrying their infant daughter in ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Women Host UNC Greensboro Saturday

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team will look to keep the excitement going Saturday afternoon against UNC Greensboro at The McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga is riding a three-game win streak and sitting third in the Southern Conference standings after claiming its 900th program win against Western Carolina on Thursday. The Mocs are 5-14 overall and 3-1 in league play. UNCG is ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Retiring Mark Guhne Looks Back With Fondness On UTC Golf Coaching Career

Mark Guhne did construction work building houses for nearly 20 years before he realized he wanted to build something else – a college golf program. After being hired as the UTC men’s golf coach in a rather unusual manner, he went on to lead the Mocs through probably their most successful period in history in terms of being able to compete with bigger schools and reach the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors