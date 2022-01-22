Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson To Seek Re-election

Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson on Saturday announced his intentions to seek re-election to the office subject to the May 3, Republican Primary.

In making his announcement Sherriff Lawson said, “It has been the greatest honor of my professional career to have been allowed to serve as the sheriff of Bradley County. I believe that we have accomplished many of the goals laid out during my initial campaign, but there is still work to do. I believe we have unfinished business within our agency to address in the future to preserve public safety in Bradley County and to better serve the people of this community.”

Sheriff Lawson was elected to the office in 2018. Prior to serving as Bradley County sheriff, he served in six different administrations within the department. He served as a patrol officer, investigator, and supervisor in both the Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions. He also served as director of the 10th Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force from 2010 until 2014. Altogether, he has served over 27 years in our community in law enforcement.

Officers’ safety has been addressed in his first term as sheriff, including body cameras, new tasers, and up-to-date body armor. Additionally, a new body scanner has been installed in the Corrections Division to help officers prevent contraband from entering the facility.

Operating during the last two years in a pandemic has been challenging but the department has worked diligently to ensure officer safety, inmates’ safety, and the safety of the visitors to our facilities, said officials.

“During my first term, we have worked with the mayor and the county commission to make many positive strides toward upgrading the officers’ safety equipment and to our facility," said Sheriff Lawson. "We are blessed with some of the finest officers in this area, who serve us well, and I look forward to the opportunity to strengthen a retention plan for them."

According to the TBI 2020 crime statistics, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office cleared nearly 70 percent of overall reported crime in the county and cleared 54 percent of all reported burglaries in the county. These results ranked near the top of all agencies in the state of Tennessee. In addition, each of the county high schools are now protected by two SRO Officers inside the school, as well as a gate guard who is a retired or reserve officer. The remainder of elementary and middle schools are also assigned an SRO.



“I’m honored to lead this agency each and every day and if elected I look forward to the opportunity to serve my community another four years," said Sheriff Lawson.

Sheriff Lawson is married to Connie Lawson and he has three sons, Stephen, Dustin, and Chase. The family is members of Mt. Olive Ministries.