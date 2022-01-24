 Monday, January 24, 2022 58.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Neal Pinkston Says He's The Only Qualified Candidate For District Attorney

Monday, January 24, 2022 - by Joseph Dycus
Neal Pinkston
Neal Pinkston
- photo by Joseph Dycus

With his opponent Coty Wamp watching in the back of the room, District Attorney Neal Pinkston declared himself the “only qualified attorney and only qualified prosecutor in this race to be elected” to the Pachyderm Club.

As seemingly every Republican candidate for various offices looked on, DA Pinkston rehashed much of what he said in last week’s speech to another large body of Republicans.

“There are some very strict ethical guidelines a prosecutor must follow if a case is pending investigation, or pending in the court system,” he said. “Prosecutors cannot speak about these cases. We can’t go into all the issues, and the other reason I’m not out talking or throwing out grandiose ideas is that we’re working. It’s very hard work.”

He also spoke about the Cold Case unit, which he said investigates unsolved murder cases that are at least five years old. DA Pinkston said there have been 65 unsolved murders in the last 10 years. He said that because of advancements in technology, investigators can solve cases that were unsolvable in years prior. According to the Cold Case website, there are still 18 unsolved cases from 2012-14 alone.

The district attorney said it can take up to a year for the TBI or FBI to process evidence when it is shipped off for DNA testing. While there are private companies who can do testing faster than those agencies, these companies cost the county money, he noted.

“We have to wait on that testing,” the speaker said about why it can take so long to get some cases to trial. “And if it's exculpatory, we have to provide it to the defendant or if it's inculpatory we also have to provide it for the defendant.”

DA Pinkston emphasized how the prosecutor does not have complete control over what cases go to trial and which cases end in plea agreements. He said he wants to try as many cases as he can, but that the judge and defense attorneys also have a say in what happens. Because of how the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back cases in 2020 and 2021, he said there is a backlog of trials.

“I know there's a bunch scheduled,” DA Pinkston said. "Now how far that goes or how many get tried, that's a different question. But we'll be ready when we're supposed to be.”

Coty Wamp
Coty Wamp
- photo by Joseph Dycus

January 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Customer At Taco Mac Gets Too Personal; Patrons Become Belligerent At Mike's Hole In The Wall

A woman at Taco Mac at 423 Market St. said a white male wearing a navy blue jumpsuit (similar to a mechanic's uniform) with the name "Elvis" stitched into the left chest area, came into the restaurant and began asking her a series of strange, personal questions. He mentioned how he was so happy to finally be able to speak with her and at one point asked her if she lives off of Brainerd ... (click for more)

Erlanger Employees To Get 2% Across The Board Raises

Erlanger Health System employees will be getting two percent across the board raises, employees were told on Monday. Erlanger officials said employee costs is one of the highest area of increases at the facility - along with a rise in supply costs. Salary cost per hour is at an average $39.89 compared to a budgeted $37.58. Officials said, "Premium differentials were used ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Employers Broke The Social Contract - And Response

Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we’re all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it’s being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Weekend Stats For Horston, Vescovi Are All-American Worthy

Some thoughts and observations about the weekend that was for Tennessee basketball: The Uros Plavsic story continued on Saturday. The former Hamilton Heights Christian Academy standout started again and scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and played a season-high 27 minutes, 38 seconds in the Vols’ 64-50 victory over No. 13 LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena. The 7-foot forward’s ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Greatest Football Weekend Ever

This past weekend will go down as the greatest pro football weekend ever. All four playoff games literally went to the wire and were won in the last second, three by field goals with no time remaining. It started on Saturday with the top-seed Tennessee Titans dropping a 19-16 decision to the Cincinnati Bengals as kicker Evan McPherson drove home the wining field goal with no time ... (click for more)


