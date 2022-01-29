 Saturday, January 29, 2022 Weather

Motorcycle Catches Fire In Garage On Dallas Hollow Road

Saturday, January 29, 2022
Firefighters battled a garage fire in frigid temperatures on Saturday evening.

At 7:30 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting a motorcycle on fire in the garage located at 9300 Dallas Hollow Road. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully involved fire on a detached garage. 

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze to the garage. No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for potential injuries to first responders.

Fire officials reported damages are $25,000.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.


History Needs To Be Taught

By all means, history should be and needs to be taught. The good, the bad and the ugly. Real history … the actual facts … not revisionist history, not misinformation, not cherry picking or changing the facts to advance one's narrative. Every citizen should know U.S. history from the beginning. There is certainly much to celebrate since our Founding Fathers created this nation, ... (click for more)

Plastic Recycling Or Pollution?

Not everyone is thrilled about "more plastic recycling!" Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller recently said no thank you to plastic recycling company, Brightmark. Concerned citizens raised questions about potential air and water pollution resulting from the pyrolysis process. "If it costs you more energy, more waste, more pollution to get there, it's simply not worth it for us," ... (click for more)

Former Baylor School Golfer Luke List Wins His 1st PGA Tournament; Gets $1.512 Million Paycheck

Former Baylor School golfer Luke List won his first PGA Tournament in a playoff at Torrey Pines in San Diego on Saturday. He takes home a $1.512 million paycheck by capturing the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open . List won the first playoff hole with a birdie after being tied with Will Zalitoris after 72 holes at 15-under. List seemed to be out of the running after a bogey ... (click for more)

UTC Men Win Fifth Straight In Conference Play

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team picked up its fifth-straight Southern Conference victory after a strong effort on both sides of the ball led to a 75-62 win over The Citadel on Saturday afternoon inside McAlister Field House in Charleston, S.C. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 18-4 overall and remains atop the SoCon standings at 8-1. The Citadel falls to ... (click for more)


