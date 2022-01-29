Motorcycle Catches Fire In Garage On Dallas Hollow Road

Firefighters battled a garage fire in frigid temperatures on Saturday evening.

At 7:30 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting a motorcycle on fire in the garage located at 9300 Dallas Hollow Road. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully involved fire on a detached garage.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze to the garage. No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for potential injuries to first responders.

Fire officials reported damages are $25,000.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.