87-Year-Old Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Accident On Highway 27 Saturday Afternoon

An 87-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on Highway 27.

At approximately 4:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 1380 block of Highway 27 Northbound.

A Ford was traveling North in the 1380 block of Highway 27. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered to the right and off the roadway, into the grass. It then overcorrected causing it to cross both Northbound lanes back to the left and off the roadway again. At this point it began to rollover, coming to rest in the grass median.

The driver was ejected in the crash. Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced him deceased on scene. No other vehicles were involved.