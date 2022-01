Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUGUSTIN, MARIE PAULE

169 TROUT LAYNE COHUTTA, 30710

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENTON, CAITLIN MARIE

806 TROTTER LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURNS, RICKY WINSTON

6726 ASHERTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY



BYRD, TYREKE DRESHUN

5012 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161923

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PROBATIONARY CAPIAS(FAILURE TO APPEAR) RESISITING

FORFEITURE CAPIAS



CLARK, DEONTE JAMAR

5232 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



COFFEY, ABBIE DANIELLE

271 ACORN OAKS CIR, APT 115 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



COLLINS, CAREY D

3307 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCECOLLINS, LATOYA L3006 POPE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYDALLAS, CALVIN LEE744 NIPPER DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUSHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METHDILLARD, MALEK OMARI501 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102004Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EASLER, JORDAN LEE347 OLD ASCALON RD RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EDGE, STEVEN ALLEN1722 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213250Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (4TH OFFENSE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (5TH OFFENSE)OPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD2009 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA14520 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37304Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARGASPAR, FRANCISCO ANDRES3804 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)OPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLEGODINEZ ESCOBAR, SERGIO3004 ELBERT COVE MEMPHIS, 38127Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSGREEN, LAMICHAEL CEDRIC2130 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HICKAMAN, JESSICA M3800 PRIVATE STREET UNIT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/HINDMAN, DESTINY123 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUIHOLLIDAY, SHAVAR DESHUN1404 SATTERWHITE ST ROANOKE,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONHUDGINS, TENISHA KEONNA1909 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)HUNTER, LACEE392 LOWER BUNCKER HILL ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH2125 PORTWOOD DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJONES, JANET DIANE920 1//2 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)KROLL, DELIANA4008 WEST STUMP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYLAMB, TAUSHA GAIL123 MIMOSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALOCKLIN, DESMOND LAQUWAN2449 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLOPEZ CANTU, NARTINANO123 MIMOSA SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONLOWERY, ANNA DEBORD129 BELREE ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MERRIMAN, CHARLENE JOYCE1516ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEALTERATION OF PLATESREGISTRATION VIOLATIONMILLION, ERIC A114 SIMBAS PATH GEORGETOWN, 40324Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMISENHEIMER, SETH D1335 COLLINSON FORD RD MORRISTOWN, 378141331Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)OWENS, SHAMMAR SHIRLEY205 DELLWOOD PL APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:DISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE3804 CUSCAWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRATT, JAVARIUS MONTEZ5011 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONRABON, MARCUS ALLEN1325 WILSON ROAD LOT #50 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)RAWLINGS, BRANDON EUGENE12 MIMOSA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRUSSELL, JASON A175 CORVIN MEADOWS LN DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SMITH, MONTRELL T3006 POPE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY