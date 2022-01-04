 Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Weather

Councilwoman Coonrod Asks UTC Study That Might Lead To City Regaining Control Of Inner City Schools

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod has asked for a study by UTC of inequities between inner city schools and outlying schools, saying it might show the need for the city to take back over the schools.

Several other council members said they did not oppose the study, but said the city getting back into the school business might not be the answer.

However, at the close of the discussion Councilwoman Coonrod said, "My end result would be for the city to regain control of our city schools, which continue to be on the failing list."

She said students in former city schools "aren't ready for college and they aren't ready for the workforce." She said due to inadequate math skills that many could not even take advantage of a new local trade school. 

Councilwoman Coonrod said, "Since 1995 these schools have remained on the Priority List."

She also said she had concerns about the County School Board becoming partisan. She said, "The city is non-partisan."

Councilwoman Jenny Hill, who also serves on the County School Board, said when the merger was approved by voters in 1995 "the city schools were failing and they were very much segregated." She said, "They are still very segregated and struggling."

However, she said she did not believe there would be "a magic wand" for improving the schools under a city takeover.

Councilwoman Carol Berz called it "a question of equity." She said a UTC study might be especially helpful in pointing out such matters as whether lunches are of better quality in some schools than others or if certain schools had more resources and better facilities and equipment. She said, "It's a perfect topic for UTC to look at."

Councilman Darrin Ledford said the city had a moral obligation to seek equity for students in the former city schools. However, he said, "There are reasons the city got out of the school business in 1995. Replacing management is not necessarily the answer."


Future Of Public School Funding, Bonding Bills Are Focus Of County Legislative Session

Brooke Satterfield Named Deputy Chief Of Staff To Mayor Kelly

Man's Body Found In Ditch By Highway 193 At Flintstone, Ga.


State Of Tennessee Now Offers 2 Departments Of Education

The continuing proliferation of COVID variants and associated rising infections has resulted in a unique opportunity for elementary school, middle school, high school and higher education students to receive a free course in otherwise-pretty-boring math department statistics instruction, all sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Health. The Tennessee Department of Health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Need A Resolution?

Northwell Health is a huge healthcare network that is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with more than 74,000 employees in 2020. The flagship hospitals of Northwell are North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center. So maybe the last guy you would expect to write an impassioned plea for civility and decency would be a New ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Can't Wait Til Next Season

The sweat had barely dried from Tennessee’s effort in the Music City Bowl last Thursday in Nashville. The hurt resulting from a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue was only beginning to be processed. Yet Hendon Hooker already was moving on. In his postgame comments, the Vols quarterback was pointing himself back to Knoxville and on toward next season. He wasn’t intending to go alone ... (click for more)

Julie Torbett Named New Head Volleyball Coach At UTC

The Chattanooga Mocs announced a new direction for its volleyball program Tuesday morning. Veteran leader Julie Torbett takes the reins as the first director of volleyball and seventh head coach of the indoor program. She comes to the Scenic City with a sterling reputation as a winner. "It is an honor to be named the Director of Volleyball at Chattanooga," she began. "I want ... (click for more)


