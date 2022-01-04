Councilwoman Coonrod Asks UTC Study That Might Lead To City Regaining Control Of Inner City Schools

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod has asked for a study by UTC of inequities between inner city schools and outlying schools, saying it might show the need for the city to take back over the schools.

Several other council members said they did not oppose the study, but said the city getting back into the school business might not be the answer.

However, at the close of the discussion Councilwoman Coonrod said, "My end result would be for the city to regain control of our city schools, which continue to be on the failing list."

She said students in former city schools "aren't ready for college and they aren't ready for the workforce." She said due to inadequate math skills that many could not even take advantage of a new local trade school.

Councilwoman Coonrod said, "Since 1995 these schools have remained on the Priority List."

She also said she had concerns about the County School Board becoming partisan. She said, "The city is non-partisan."

Councilwoman Jenny Hill, who also serves on the County School Board, said when the merger was approved by voters in 1995 "the city schools were failing and they were very much segregated." She said, "They are still very segregated and struggling."

However, she said she did not believe there would be "a magic wand" for improving the schools under a city takeover.

Councilwoman Carol Berz called it "a question of equity." She said a UTC study might be especially helpful in pointing out such matters as whether lunches are of better quality in some schools than others or if certain schools had more resources and better facilities and equipment. She said, "It's a perfect topic for UTC to look at."

Councilman Darrin Ledford said the city had a moral obligation to seek equity for students in the former city schools. However, he said, "There are reasons the city got out of the school business in 1995. Replacing management is not necessarily the answer."