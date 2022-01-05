Interim U.S. Attorney Appointed For The Eastern District Of Tennessee

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Francis M. (Trey) Hamilton III as interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee effective Dec. 26, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 546.

Prior to that date, Chief United States District Judge Travis R. McDonough administered the oath of office for Mr. Hamilton’s appointment at the Joel W. Solomon Federal Courthouse in Chattanooga, Tennessee.



Before being sworn in as United States Attorney, Mr. Hamilton had been serving as the office’s Acting U.S. Attorney since March 1, 2021. A native of Nashville, Mr. Hamilton joined the office as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in 2002. Since then, he has served in numerous leadership positions, including First Assistant U.S. Attorney, Deputy Criminal Division Chief, and Senior Litigation Counsel.

Over his career, he has tried numerous complex prosecutions, including corporate fraud, health care fraud, mortgage fraud, government-contract fraud, drug-trafficking, and criminal civil rights violations. As a supervisor, he also oversaw matters involving the office’s national security, public corruption, child exploitation, and monetary recoveries criminal practice areas. In 2020, Mr. Hamilton was awarded the Attorney General’s Claudia J. Flynn Award for Professional Responsibility.



Mr. Hamilton earned his undergraduate degree from Rhodes College, where he graduated magna cum laude and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He received his law degree from Washington & Lee University School of Law, where he graduated summa cum laude, was inducted into the Order of the Coif, and served on the Washington & Lee Law Review. Following law school, he served as law clerk to the Honorable Jerome Turner, United States District Judge for the Western District of Tennessee.



Mr. Hamilton’s interim appointment is for 120 days or until a presidential appointment is made, whichever occurs first.