 Friday, January 7, 2022 33.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Piece Of Early Local Radio Sports Broadcasting, Amateur Boxing History Surfaces

Friday, January 7, 2022 - by Earl Freudenberg

  • Gene Reece

  • Gene Reece

  • Gene Reece and Buddy Larose


It was 62 years ago that Gene T. Reese defeated Richard Bachus in the Chattanooga Golden Gloves classic bout at the Memorial Auditorium. Mr. Reese had won the 1949 and 1950 Chattanooga Golden Gloves  Heavyweight Championship.  The Jan. 29 event was labeled by some as his comeback bout.

Retired broadcaster Jerry Lingerfelt said he was at the event pulling for Reese. Mr. Lingerfelt said, “It was a tremendous fight.  Bachus was built like a Greek God and Reece was a tough, well-trained fighter.”  

City Court Judge Russell Bean said he listened to the fight on WAPO radio.His brother, Crawford Bean, attended the fight.

Chattanooga Funeral Home Associate Gary Goodwin was 14 and watched from the upper section of the auditorium as Reese defeated Bachus. Mr. Goodwin shared a tape recording of the radio program featuring Frank Hubbs as color announcer and Gus Chamberlain as sportscaster.

He acquired the recording from his very close friend, the late Skipper Fairbanks. They were being sold for $10 each.

The broadcast has special meaning to me. Mr. Hubbs gave me my first job at WAPO, which was helping Mr. Chamberlain with the Lookouts away games that came to the studio by ticker tape.

Richard Bachus was the golden gloves champion at the time, but Gene Reece beat him in the final bout at the Memorial Auditorium. 

Gary said he was only 14 and was at the boxing match. He said it was one of the most exciting things he had ever witnessed. 

He acquired the recording from his very close friend, the late Skipper Fairbanks. They were being sold for $10 each.

This is special to me since I knew Gus, Frank and had met Gene.  This is one of the few existing recordings of Gus Chamberlain longtime Chattanooga sports announcer, including the Chattanooga Lookouts. 

Gene T. Reese, of Harrison, died in 2017 at the age of 86.

He was a 1950 graduate of Kirkman High School. Gene was on the baseball team and the boxing team at Kirkman. He won the Chattanooga Golden Gloves Light Heavyweight Championships in 1949 and 1950. He then won the Southern Golden Gloves Championships in 1950 that was conducted in Nashville.

He would have advanced to the National Golden Gloves Championships, but his father talked him out of going by saying, “Son, those boxers at the Nationals box year-round and you only box a few months a year."

After Gene graduated from Kirkman High School in 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Cherrie McDaniel. They were married to for 47 years until her death in 1997.

Later that year Gene was drafted into the Army and served his country for two years until his discharge.When he returned home he worked with his father in his grocery store business. His father started building houses and Gene got the idea from his father and began building a few years later. He built houses in Gaylan Heights Subdivision and started a rental business. He built two houses in Lake Hills subdivision and later bought property in Harrison and started building duplexes for rental property with his son and grandson. Their business grew and later became the Reese Family Partnership.

Gene regretted not going to the National Golden Gloves in 1950 so 10 years later at age 29 he decided to make a “comeback”. He won the Chattanooga Golden Gloves in the “Classic Bout” with Richard Bachus that was fought at the Memorial Auditorium on Jan. 29, 1960. Many folks remember this famous bout that was talked about as being the “Greatest Bout in Chattanooga”. He then advanced to the Southern Golden Gloves in Nashville, but lost in the first round.

Gene began his career as a referee/judge in amateur boxing in 1962. He was an International referee/judge from 1986 through 2003 and continued as a National referee/judge until 2014 having served for 52 years as a referee/judge in amateur boxing.

Gene traveled to 24 countries representing the United States Amateur Boxing. Among these countries he worked as a referee/judge were Russia, Africa, England, Puerto Rico, Cuba ( five times), Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Canada, Peru, Greece, Indonesia, Germany, Poland, Turkey, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Romania, Mexico, Thailand, Hungary, Argentina, Venezuela and Norway.

Gene also worked the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles as a timekeeper.

He was inducted into the Chattanooga Area Old Timers Association Sports Hall of Fame in 1994. He was also named Official of the Year of USA Boxing at the National USA Convention in Augusta, Ga., in 1998. He was inducted into the National Golden Gloves Hall of Fame in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2013.

Some of the amateur boxers that Gene officiated their bouts then later became professional world champions were Aaron Pryor, Frankie Liles, Frankie Randall, Marvin Johnson, Ray Mercer, Riddick Bowe, Sugar Ray Leonard, Evander Holyfield, Roy Jones and Mike Tyson.

Gene truly loved amateur boxing. In the many years that he devoted himself to this sport, he was determined to abide by the rules in the Rulebook and his officiating reflected this principle to the fullest. He called the bouts as honestly and fairly as he could with no partiality or prejudice toward either boxer and with safety for both boxers as his ultimate objective.

Gene was an active member of Bayside Baptist Church of Harrison and the Faith/Jubilee Small Group Class. He was also a member of Harrison Masonic Lodge 114, a retired member of the IBEW Local 175 having worked as a journeyman electrician at several electrical shops and at TVA, from which he retired in 1993.

This is the actual broadcast on WAPO with the late Gus Chamberlain and late Frank Hubbs.

Click here to listen.


January 7, 2022

Piece Of Early Local Radio Sports Broadcasting, Amateur Boxing History Surfaces

January 7, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Wants Yelling Wife Out Of Their Home; Woman Pulls Gun During Road-Rage Incident

January 7, 2022

Hamilton County Health Department Waits On Boosters For Ages 12-15


It was 62 years ago that Gene T. Reese defeated Richard Bachus in the Chattanooga Golden Gloves classic bout at the Memorial Auditorium. Mr. Reese had won the 1949 and 1950 Chattanooga Golden ... (click for more)

A man on Montview Dr ive told police he was in a heated verbal argument with his wife and he wanted her removed from the house. Police informed him that they couldn't remove her from the home ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is awaiting guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health regarding the administration of Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for ages 12-15. It will begin ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Piece Of Early Local Radio Sports Broadcasting, Amateur Boxing History Surfaces

It was 62 years ago that Gene T. Reese defeated Richard Bachus in the Chattanooga Golden Gloves classic bout at the Memorial Auditorium. Mr. Reese had won the 1949 and 1950 Chattanooga Golden Gloves Heavyweight Championship. The Jan. 29 event was labeled by some as his comeback bout. Retired broadcaster Jerry Lingerfelt said he was at the event pulling for Reese. Mr. Lingerfelt ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Wants Yelling Wife Out Of Their Home; Woman Pulls Gun During Road-Rage Incident

A man on Montview Dr ive told police he was in a heated verbal argument with his wife and he wanted her removed from the house. Police informed him that they couldn't remove her from the home because it's also her residence. The man told police that he was sick and tired of his wife verbally berating him over every little thing. He told police that every time she drinks, she gets ... (click for more)

Opinion

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Political Pandering

Jeremy Faison, who as the Caucus chairman is the third leading Republican in the Tennessee Legislature, just got his “15 minutes of fame.” Faison apparently lost his grip while watching a Christian schools basketball game and tried to pick a fight and "pull down the pants" of a game official. The story’s gone viral and every major news source in America has ridiculed the rube. ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Gain 28-Point Victory Over #25 Texas A&M

The Lady Vols had a big second quarter and finished 28 points ahead of #25 Texas A&M in Knoxville on Thursday night. Tennessee trailed 21-20 at the end of the first quarter, but enjoyed a 22-7 advantage in the second quarter. Tamari Key had 11 blocks to go with six rebounds and nine points. Jordan Horston scored 18 in the game in which 10 different Lady Vols scored. ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announce 2022 Schedule With Game Times

The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their 2022 schedule with game times. On Friday, April 8, the Lookouts will make their season debut when they head on the road to take on the Tennessee Smokies. Four days later the team comes home to kick off their 2022 season against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:15 p.m. The full schedule features 69 total home games ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors