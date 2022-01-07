 Friday, January 7, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Defendants Get 75 Months, 53 In 2 Shooting Cases

Friday, January 7, 2022 - by Joseph Dycus

A Cleveland man who shot another man in the chest in a Cleveland hotel will be spending the next 75 months in prison. Wallace Beard reached a plea agreement and was sentenced by Judge Travis McDonough.

Defense attorney Presita West told the court about her client’s long crime-free history in between his two offenses. She said Beard had spent 20 years at the same company and had had been married.

“Mr. Beard has accepted responsibility, and there’s evidence he is both employable and has skills,” attorney West said. “He’s hard working, but he did not make the best choice.”

Judge McDonough said the fact that the defendant has been employed at one place for 20 years in between his two felonies, is different from the norm, but he also said Beard is fortunate the victim survived.

“There’s no difference between what he did and murder, other than that the victim survived,” Judge McDonough said. “This was not a snap decision. It bubbled up, and a fair amount of time passed.”

Attorney West said Beard “will sit and process” his actions while in prison, and said she was not asking him to be released. Meanwhile, prosecutor Scott Winne said Beard’s lack of criminal history aside from felonies 20 years apart was significant. He agreed to the downward variance from the minimum 87 months to 75.

“It was out of character and an aberration,” the prosecutor said. He also said the victim was not “squeaky clean” and that there were actions that happened before the shooting that may have provoked the action.

“I apologize for this happening, and if I could change what happened, I wouldn’t have done it,” Beard said. “Since I’ve been incarcerated, I’ve been taking anger management classes.”

 “It’s incredibly unacceptable what you did to the victim,” the judge said. “Nothing about this makes sense, but the lawyers have done a good job of convincing me.”

After him, Antonio Evans was sentenced to 53 months in prison for his role in a 2020 shooting. Like her previous client, attorney West told the judge that Evans has been well-employed, and that at just 27 years old, he still has time to become a better citizen.

 

“You’ve had good jobs, but you get distracted by things,” Judge McDonough said. “We’re not asking for a lot. Just take care of yourself and take care of your family.”


January 8, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 7, 2022

Piece Of Early Local Radio Sports Broadcasting, Amateur Boxing History Surfaces

January 7, 2022

Defendants Get 75 Months, 53 In 2 Shooting Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: DAVIS, GEORGE LEON 1417 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPTED) ... (click for more)

It was 62 years ago that Gene T. Reese defeated Richard Bachus in the Chattanooga Golden Gloves classic bout at the Memorial Auditorium. Mr. Reese had won the 1949 and 1950 Chattanooga Golden ... (click for more)

A Cleveland man who shot another man in the chest in a Cleveland hotel will be spending the next 75 months in prison. Wallace Beard reached a plea agreement and was sentenced by Judge Travis ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Piece Of Early Local Radio Sports Broadcasting, Amateur Boxing History Surfaces

It was 62 years ago that Gene T. Reese defeated Richard Bachus in the Chattanooga Golden Gloves classic bout at the Memorial Auditorium. Mr. Reese had won the 1949 and 1950 Chattanooga Golden Gloves Heavyweight Championship. The Jan. 29 event was labeled by some as his comeback bout. Retired broadcaster Jerry Lingerfelt said he was at the event pulling for Reese. Mr. Lingerfelt ... (click for more)

Defendants Get 75 Months, 53 In 2 Shooting Cases

A Cleveland man who shot another man in the chest in a Cleveland hotel will be spending the next 75 months in prison. Wallace Beard reached a plea agreement and was sentenced by Judge Travis McDonough. Defense attorney Presita West told the court about her client’s long crime-free history in between his two offenses. She said Beard had spent 20 years at the same company and had ... (click for more)

Opinion

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Political Pandering

Jeremy Faison, who as the Caucus chairman is the third leading Republican in the Tennessee Legislature, just got his “15 minutes of fame.” Faison apparently lost his grip while watching a Christian schools basketball game and tried to pick a fight and "pull down the pants" of a game official. The story’s gone viral and every major news source in America has ridiculed the rube. ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Contine To Build Roster, Sign Ualefi To Fourth Season

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have re-signed midfielder, Ualefi Dos Reis, for his fourth season with the club. Transaction pending league and federation approval. Ualefi, the longest tenured member of the club, has been with the Red Wolves since it’s inaugural 2019 season. The veteran midfielder has made 55 appearances, the most of any Red Wolves player in club history. In 2021, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Gain 28-Point Victory Over #25 Texas A&M

The Lady Vols had a big second quarter and finished 28 points ahead of #25 Texas A&M in Knoxville on Thursday night. Tennessee trailed 21-20 at the end of the first quarter, but enjoyed a 22-7 advantage in the second quarter. Tamari Key had 11 blocks to go with six rebounds and nine points. Jordan Horston scored 18 in the game in which 10 different Lady Vols scored. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors