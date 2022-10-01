 Saturday, October 1, 2022 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

42-Year-Old Man Drowns At Erwin Marina On Chickamauga Lake Saturday

Saturday, October 1, 2022
A 42-year-old Hamilton County man drowned at Erwin Marina on Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon. 

TWRA Officers responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. for a missing person, at the Erwin Marina on Chickamauga Lake. A man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser boat had disappeared. 

Witnesses shared the man backed his truck and trailer and was attempting to load his boat. He exited the boat and was attempting to keep the vessel off rocks near the docks. The boat, over 30 feet in length, was being pushed due to high winds.
The man was not wearing a life jacket. 

TWRA, along with Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue, Chattanooga Fire Department, Hamilton County EMS, TVA Police and Hamilton County STARS responded. TWRA officers utilized the remote operated vehicle and quickly located the man in about four feet of water.  The victim was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s office.  This is the 26th boating related fatality this year. 
 
The name of the deceased will be released after next-of-kin notifications. 

Police Blotter: Woman Loses Her Mother's-In-Law Car; Woman Thinks Neighbor Stole Her Lawn Chair

Fleischmann Praises The Release Of Matthew Heath From Captivity In Venezuela

PHOTOS: Baylor Stops McCallie


The Not-So-Gay Pride Week

Roy Exum: My Garden In October

10th Ranked Mocs Travel To In-State Rival ETSU

Coach Poppie, Chattanooga Women Begin Practice

