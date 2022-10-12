County Commission Forms Committee On STVRs Rather That Set Moratorium

The County Commission on Wednesday took steps to form a committee on the issue of short term vacation rentals (STVRs) rather than put down a six-month moratorium on accepting new applications.

Chairman Chip Baker named Gene-O Shipley and Joe Graham to head up the committee.

Commissioner Shipley had brought up the issue, saying a number of the rentals were going into neighborhoods, causing some concern.

He also said that the county was not inspecting the rentals at the time of application. He said there could be safety issues, such as a deck that might fall if it had many guests on it.

Commissioner Shipley said the county could face liability for approving the applications without the inspection. He said, "We should determine what needs to be done and make it safer for everybody."

Commissioner Greg Martin said he did not feel it would take six months (planned length of the moratorium) to make progress on the issue, such as improving safety. Chairman Baker directed that the panel act expeditiously. He said, "The quicker you work the better."

Commissioner Graham said the county may need to hire an inspector to check out each new rental.

He said he had not wanted a moratorium because it would penalize someone who has been working toward setting up a rental, but is not yet quite ready.

Commissioner Graham said a house near him at one time was unkempt and getting numerous police visits. He said that house was later remodeled and switched to a STVR. He said he talked to the neighbor who enjoys visiting with guests from all over.