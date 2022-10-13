Portable Signs Under Discussion At Lookout Mountain, Tn.; 74th Annual LMS Carnival Set

Portable signs put up by individuals, which have been appearing around the town of Lookout Mountain, Tn., were under discussion at the October commission meeting. Fire and police Commissioner Jim Bentley said that the town’s sign ordinance does not allow statement, advertising or political signs on town property or in the right of way. The sign ordinance needs to be made clearer to the community, said Town Manager Brooke Pippenger.

The first step is that a permit must be approved and issued by the town marshal, Chief Duane Schermerhorn. He has the authority, at his discretion, to allow signs on town property that are beneficial to the mountain. Signs for churches and the schools have been allowed on a temporary basis, but no sign will be permitted if it is for commercial gain. Anyone who wishes to use a sign is urged to first check with Chief Schermerhorn.

Town Attorney Brian Smith said that federal regulations deal with wording that is allowed on signs but not the sizes. The town has the ability to regulate sizes and where they can be put. The ordinance specifies that no sign can be larger than a real estate sign. The process for a sign on the building of a business is to first get a permit after which it will need approval from the commission. Chief Schermerhorn told the commissioners that there is an appeals process included in the ordinance.

After saving funds dedicated to paving for several years, North Bragg Avenue, has been resurfaced. Striping it and adding reflectors will follow, said Commissioner of the Public Works Department William Valadez. Commissioner Bentley forewarns residents that the police will be using radar heavily on North Bragg Avenue because it is known that people tend to speed on new roads. The public works department continues the on-going work of removing brush on the streets.

Mayor Walker Jones said that the Chattanooga Department of Transportation gave permission and was happy for the town’s public works department to also help take care of a portion of Ochs Highway leading to Fleetwood that should be the responsibility of Chattanooga. For the safety of drivers, the Lookout Mountain, Tn. public works department has cleaned up the road and put reflectors on the curves at the top. The mayor said this was done because reflectors are especially important on the curves where there are no street lights during dark and foggy weather, which is coming soon.

A drug drop box has been put at the entrance to city hall for disposal of old or unused medicines. Chief Schermerhorn said that has been announced on the town’s Facebook page, and he expects for the drop box to be used as people become aware it is available.

Karen Leavengood, commissioner of education, updated the commissioners on Lookout Mountain School. LMS recently wrapped up the Hamilton County coupon book sales. The goal was exceeded with over 1,100 books being sold, she said. The top sellers this year were Zoe Lusk and George Monroe who will preside as queen and king at the 74th annual LMS Carnival next Tuesday. Mayor Jones will join them to open the carnival. This time-honored tradition that supports LMS is open to the entire community from 3-6 p.m. Another fundraiser for LMS as well as the other mountain area schools, is the Hive Hustle, a 5K and one mile fun run on Saturday, Oct. 22.

When teachers return from fall break, they will have an in-service day to analyze Hamilton County Schools benchmark data and will discuss student progress and work on personalization plans. Principal Ruth White and a faculty member will travel to Washington, D.C. on Nov. 2-4 to accept the National Blue Ribbon Award. “We are so proud of LMS for receiving this coveted honor,” said Commissioner Leavengood.

There has been record participation in rec sports this year. Scott Shell, director of parks and recreation, said that soccer, which is just ending, had 400 kids playing. Flag football will begin next Thursday with 80 girls and boys divided into eight teams. Registration is now taking place for basketball and will remain open until Nov. 27.

In the absence of Jennifer Waycaster, Town Manager Pippenger gave the financial report. Highlights include a donation of $5,000 to the police and fire departments from Jo Ann Yates. The town sold some property that it owned by LMS for $75,000. During September, the second of three payments of $10,400 was made to the auditors and a payment of $4,476 was made for this year’s election expenses. Tax bills will be mailed out in the next two weeks after they are received from Hamilton County.

The town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. has been given a certificate from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury for operating the government with a sound financial plan. Out of 346 municipalities in the state, only 114 earned this recognition.

The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain Commission will be on Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.