October 14, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BOATWRIGHT, DEDRICK G
1111 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
... (click for more)
Police spoke with a man behind the Waffle House at 4919 Brainerd Road who looked to be squatting. He told officers he was an employee of the Waffle House and was unable to get all his clothes dry from the laundry. He had his clothes hung on the fence, was off shift and just waiting for them to dry more so he could pack them up and go home.
* * *
In January of 2011, I was the first family member notified that my beloved grandfather, Don Wamp, had fallen down the stairs of his office in a tragic accident and was en route to Erlanger.
When I arrived at the emergency room, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services Director Ken Wilkerson was waiting.
I did not know Ken before that day. But I have never forgotten ... (click for more)
We would like to express sincere gratitude to Parkridge Health System for looking at building an emergency hospital in the Soddy Daisy Harrison Lane area. We live at the far northern tip of Hamilton County and know all to well that a 45 minute to an hours drive to a hospital in downtown Chattanooga can be a matter of life or death. Having a facility like this in place where they ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team fell behind 2-0 and completed the three-set comeback in dramatic fashion, downing in-state rival ETSU 3-2 (19-25, 24-26, 25-21, 28-26, 15-11) inside Brooks Gym in Johnson City, Tenn., on Wednesday night during Southern Conference action.
Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 4-3 inside SoCon play and ups its overall record to 9-12. ... (click for more)
Last week I was 6-1 in my picks missing only the South Carolina win at Kentucky. That gives me a six week total of 58-5 for a percentage of 92% chosen correctly. This weekend, Texas A%M, Missouri and South Carolina are idle.
Auburn at Ole Miss
Brian Harsin's days on the Plains are numbered. The Tigers are very simply a less than mediocre football team and they are facing ... (click for more)