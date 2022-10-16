VOLS Beat BAMA 52-49 In Knoxville Thriller
 Sunday, October 16, 2022 76.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Garage In Harrison Destroyed By Fire Sunday Afternoon

Sunday, October 16, 2022

A garage was destroyed Sunday afternoon in Harrison.

The homeowner called 911 at 12:30 p.m., reporting his detached garage was on fire at 6108 Dogwood Lane. He informed the dispatcher that he was attempting to use a garden hose to keep the fire spreading to his home.

Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within minutes confirming a large garage fire. Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the house, they conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire to the detached garage.

Highway 58 VFD requested a Mutual Aid response for Tri-Community VFD to respond to the scene and to stand by at Station 2 for any additional emergency calls in their district.

No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene to stand by if there were any potential injuries to the first responders.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the garage is a total loss.


October 16, 2022

Police Blotter: Upset Woman At Motel 6 Is Yelling At Everyone; Ex-Boyfriend Does His Laundry Instead Of Leaving

October 16, 2022

Garage In Harrison Destroyed By Fire Sunday Afternoon

October 16, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A man at Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. told police there was a woman on the back side of the building yelling. He said the woman was yelling at everyone and he would like her to go back to room 220, ... (click for more)

A garage was destroyed Sunday afternoon in Harrison. The homeowner called 911 at 12:30 p.m., reporting his detached garage was on fire at 6108 Dogwood Lane. He informed the dispatcher that ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUILAR, PABLO 1613 S MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ON ROADWAYS ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Upset Woman At Motel 6 Is Yelling At Everyone; Ex-Boyfriend Does His Laundry Instead Of Leaving

A man at Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. told police there was a woman on the back side of the building yelling. He said the woman was yelling at everyone and he would like her to go back to room 220, which is where she is residing. Police found the woman in her room (220). She appeared to be upset. Police explained that she needed to calm down. She agreed and said she was okay and would ... (click for more)

Garage In Harrison Destroyed By Fire Sunday Afternoon

A garage was destroyed Sunday afternoon in Harrison. The homeowner called 911 at 12:30 p.m., reporting his detached garage was on fire at 6108 Dogwood Lane. He informed the dispatcher that he was attempting to use a garden hose to keep the fire spreading to his home. Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within minutes confirming a large garage ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shocked By The "Firing" Of Rheubin Taylor - And Response

I am shocked and appalled to learn that Rheubin Taylor has been “fired” by the new county mayor. Rheubin has dedicated a significant portion of his professional life in service to Hamilton County and the County Commission. He is knowledgeable and his legal acumen is unquestioned. Persons previous to Rheubin have also had a private practice “on the side” ... (click for more)

Remembering Liza Fletcher: The Rest Of Her Story

Recently, there was a Chattanooga tribute to Memphis native Eliza Fletcher, wife of Richard and mother of two boys, Richard (IV) and Harry. Liza, a 34-year old kindergarten teacher at St. Mary's School, was an avid runner and would often run early before her family and work day started. On Sept. 2 she did not return home from her morning run. Liza was found three days later after ... (click for more)

Sports

ROCKY TOP!!!! Vols Nail Bama 52-49

Rocky Top has never rocked like this. The #6 Tennessee Vols beat #3 Alabama, 52-49, on a last-second field goal in a thriller on the third Saturday in October in Knoxville. The tense victory sent ecstatic fans spilling onto the playing field and kep Tennessee's undefeated record intact, while Alabama suffered its first loss of the season and its first defeat at the hands of Tennessee ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Somehow McGrath's Kick Floated Through The Uprights - And Bedlam Broke Out

The football spun sideways, fluttering through the evening sky as if it was punctured. But when Chase McGrath’s kick somehow cleared the crossbar and stayed inside the uprights, it instantly became a thing of beauty. “I don’t think it was one of my cleanest hits,” McGrath said. “But three points is three points. We’ll take it.” Will they ever. McGrath, the Vols and an entire ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors