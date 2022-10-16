Garage In Harrison Destroyed By Fire Sunday Afternoon

A garage was destroyed Sunday afternoon in Harrison.

The homeowner called 911 at 12:30 p.m., reporting his detached garage was on fire at 6108 Dogwood Lane. He informed the dispatcher that he was attempting to use a garden hose to keep the fire spreading to his home.

Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within minutes confirming a large garage fire. Once firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the house, they conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire to the detached garage.

Highway 58 VFD requested a Mutual Aid response for Tri-Community VFD to respond to the scene and to stand by at Station 2 for any additional emergency calls in their district.



No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene to stand by if there were any potential injuries to the first responders.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the garage is a total loss.

