October 20, 2022
A woman on West Avenue told police a man there had been drinking and became rowdy, which woke up their young daughter. She said she just wanted him gone for the night. Another man was also there ... (click for more)
The John Luther Dodsons were among those who experienced life near the top of Cameron Hill when it was still in its heyday.
Their granddaughter, Sally Reid, passed on several interesting photos ... (click for more)
Charles Wood will serve as interim president and CEO of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, Janelle Reilly, board chair, announced Thursday.
“With more than 10 years’ experience here ... (click for more)
A woman on West Avenue told police a man there had been drinking and became rowdy, which woke up their young daughter. She said she just wanted him gone for the night. Another man was also there who had agreed to take the man back with him to his house for the night. The man left for the night with the other man.
* * *
A suspicious car was reported on Cain Avenue. Police located ... (click for more)
The John Luther Dodsons were among those who experienced life near the top of Cameron Hill when it was still in its heyday.
Their granddaughter, Sally Reid, passed on several interesting photos from that time period on Cameron Hill.
There are several views taken from Boynton Park at the north end of Cameron Hill that show several of the houses just below on Cameron Street. ... (click for more)
Hamilton County Commissioners, thank you for enacting a new civil service umbrella for the county government employees. Your collective response to age discrimination and the hostile work environment created in the firing of county attorney Rheubin Taylor is pure brilliance. The civil service board will help protect county government employees from political firings and being cheated ... (click for more)
“It doesn’t feel like an ‘anything can happen’ season until Alabama loses,” Chris Vannini of The Athletic.com wrote on Monday, and then one of the best college football minds in the country doubled down, placing Tennessee as the top team in the country in his weekly ranking of all 131 Div. 1 teams.
Really. This guy picks the Tennessee Vols as the ... (click for more)
Tennessee’s Jordan Horston expressed the desire to win a national championship this week. For a change, the Lady Vols senior guard’s wish was fueled more by present circumstances than the program’s history.
Tennessee is ranked fifth in the first Associated Press top 25 poll of the women’s basketball season. The team was picked to finish second in the conference behind defending ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the homecoming football game against the University of Tennessee at Martin. The 2022 homecoming theme is Salute to Smokey to honor Smokey X for his service to the university and the addition of Smokey XI.
Kickoff is set for noon EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 10 a.m. The game will be broadcast ... (click for more)