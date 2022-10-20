Brainerd High School Student Arrested For Taking Loaded Gun Into School

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) was advised on Thursday, that a student had brought a firearm to Brainerd High School.

The student was located soon after by the SRD and asked to step aside into the administrative offices, where the student was questioned and admitted to having a firearm on their person.

The SRD proceeded to search the student and found a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in his front waistband.

The student has been taken into custody and will be charged with carrying a weapon on school property.